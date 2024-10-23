Four Arrested Over Missing NYSC Member in Rivers, As Police Begin Investigation

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command says it has launched an investigation into the disappearance of a serving member of the National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, Mr Yahya Faruq in Rivers State.

Faruq, a serving Corp member in a Secondary School, at Ikuru Town in Adoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, was reported to have gone missing on Monday, October 14, 2024.

The missing NYSC member was also reported to be working on part-time basis at LDM Chinese Milling Company, in same Ikuru Town, Adoni LGA.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the disappearance of the NYSC member, noting that four persons have been arrested to that effect.

SP Iringe-Koko in a brief reaction to the incident via a short message made available to our correspondent said, “Yes, I am aware of the incident. Four persons have been arrested and transferred to SCID for discreet investigation”

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, had in a release yesterday stated that Mr Faruq on October, 14, 2024 signed in, in his part time workplace, LDM Chinese Milling Company, but did not sign out on the day.

The statement alleged that the company only returned his bag and phone to his Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) at the Secondary School in Ikuru Town but could not give account of his whereabout.

The statement reads in part, “We are devastated and heartbroken to announce the sudden and mysterious disappearance of our beloved brother, Yahya Faruq, a dedicated Corp member serving at Mixed Secondary School, Ikuru Town, Adoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Faruq was last seen on Monday, 14th October 2024 at his Part-time workplace: LDM Chinese Milling Company, Ikuru Town, Adoni Local Government Area, Rivers State.

“The alarming fact is that he signed in for his shift but did not sign out, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions, unbearable anxiety for his family, friends and colleagues and a gaping void in our lives.

“Adding to our distress, LDM Chinese Milling Company returned his bag and phone to his place of primary assignment PPA, Mixed Secondary School, Ikuru Town, Adoni LGA, Rivers State, fueling our fears and deepening the mystery.

“We desperately seek your assistance, prayers and empathy to locate our dear brother and ensure his safe return. Every passing moment is agonizing.”

The statement called on anyone with useful information no matter how small on the disappearance of the Corp member to come forward to help them find him.