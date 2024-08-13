Founder of Orange Drugs Nigeria Ltd, Sir Tony Ezenna, Son Ernest , weds Adaobi Amanda Nweke in Lagos

R- L …Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, Archbishop Valerian Okeke, presenting the marriage Certificate to the couple Mr Ernest Ezenna his wife Adaobi , in the presence of the Sponsors, Chief Charles Anudu his wife Lolo Fidelma.

L-r … Parents of the Groom ,Nigerian businessman / philanthropist. founder of Orange Drugs Nigeria Limited, Sir Anthony Ezenna, his wife Lady Elizabeth , pose with Labour Party Presidential Candidate on the 2023 Election, Peter Obi.

Mr Ernest Ezenna his wife former Miss Adaobi Nweke, in a group picture with the officiating priest.

L-r … Mr Ernest Ezenna his wife former Miss Adaobi Nweke pose with Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 Election, Peter Obi.

L-r…Labour Party Presidential Candidate on the 2023 Election, Peter Obi, pose with the parents of the Bride , Chief Paul Nweke his wife Lady Nneka .

L-r… President GCA Energy Limited , Mr Greg Uanseru; Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe and Business Man ,Chief Charles Arinze.

L-r… Senator Osita Izunaso; Sir Anthony Ezenna; Chairman/CEO Of CHIKASON Group Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor .

L-r… Group Managing Director of Dozzy Group, Sir Daniel Chukwudozie; Eze Jude Anyikwa and Chief joe Ukeji.

Mother of the Groom 3rd right pose with friends .

L-r … Chairman/CEO Of CHIKASON Group Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor; Chairman/CEO, United Nigeria Airlines .Professor Obiora Okonkwo; Senator Victor Umeh.

L-r… CEO Mainland Oil and Gas Company Limited, Prince Chris Igwe, his wife Princess Peace; Lolo Ndidi Ukaigwe her husband Managing director , Blessed Omema Oil and Gas Ultra- Isiochi, Chief Mathias Ukaigwe.

L-r.. Hon. ThankGod Ezeani; President/CEO, Erisco Foods Ltd Chief , Dr. Eric Umeofia (MFR) his wife Chief Mrs Nmachukwu.

L-r …Chief Augustine Anozie and his wife Barrister (Mrs) Anozie.

L-r…Chairman of Globe Motors Mrs Nkiru Anumudu; Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Okonkwo; GMD/CEO of Futureview Financial Services, Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi.

L-r …Media Adviser to Sir Tony Ezenna, Chief Ingram Osigwe; Chief,sir Valentine Ozigbeh his wife Chief ,Lady ,Dr. Queen Ozigbeh; Managing Director/CEO Fidelity Bank PLC., Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe and Labour Party Presidential Candidate in The 2023 Election, Peter Obi.

L-r… Chairman Entertainment Foundation of Nigeria, Dr. Tee Mac Omatshola ISELI ; Mrs Modupe Lawale and Hon. Chidi Nwogu.

L-r… Ido Ojoto, Chief Jude Okonkwo; a guest and former governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos 2023 election , Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

L-r… Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Embassy Pharmaceutical and Chemical Company Limited, Pharm, Nnamdi Obi; Chief Ven Onwughalu and other guest .

L-r… Nigerian Politician , Chris Ubah; former Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc, Dr. ABC Orjiako; Sir Anthony Ezenna and his wife Lady Elizabeth .

L-r… Senator Victor Umeh ; former President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo,; former Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc, Dr. ABC Orjiako.

Mr Ernest Ezenna his wife Former Miss Adaobi Nweke at the cutting of their wedding cake ,during the reception at Eko hotel in Lagos on 10/8/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

