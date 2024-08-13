Champion Newspapers Limited
Founder of Orange Drugs Nigeria Ltd, Sir Tony Ezenna, Son Ernest , weds Adaobi Amanda Nweke in Lagos

L-r ...Parents of the bride .Chief Paul  Nweke his wife Lady Nneka  ; Ernest Ezenna his wife former Miss Adaobi Nweke ; Parents of the Groom   Lady Elizabeth  Ezenna her husband Sir Anthony Ezenna, during the wedding of their children at  Catholic Church of Assumption   ikoyi Lagos on  10/8/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
R- L …Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, Archbishop Valerian Okeke, presenting the marriage Certificate to  the couple Mr Ernest Ezenna his wife Adaobi , in the presence of the Sponsors, Chief Charles Anudu his wife Lolo Fidelma.

 L-r … Parents of the Groom ,Nigerian businessman / philanthropist.  founder of Orange Drugs Nigeria Limited, Sir Anthony Ezenna, his wife  Lady Elizabeth , pose with Labour Party Presidential Candidate on the 2023 Election, Peter Obi.

Mr Ernest Ezenna his wife former Miss Adaobi Nweke, in a group picture with the officiating priest.

L-r … Mr Ernest Ezenna his wife former Miss Adaobi Nweke  pose with  Labour Party  Presidential  Candidate in the 2023 Election, Peter Obi.

L-r…Labour Party Presidential Candidate on the 2023 Election, Peter Obi, pose  with the parents of the Bride , Chief Paul  Nweke his wife Lady Nneka .

L-r… President GCA Energy Limited , Mr Greg Uanseru; Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe and  Business Man ,Chief Charles Arinze.

L-r… Senator  Osita Izunaso; Sir Anthony Ezenna; Chairman/CEO Of CHIKASON Group Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor .

L-r… Group Managing Director of Dozzy Group,  Sir Daniel Chukwudozie; Eze Jude Anyikwa and Chief joe Ukeji.

Mother of the Groom 3rd right pose with friends .

L-r … Chairman/CEO Of CHIKASON Group Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor; Chairman/CEO, United Nigeria Airlines .Professor Obiora Okonkwo; Senator Victor Umeh.

L-r… CEO Mainland Oil and Gas Company Limited, Prince Chris Igwe, his wife Princess  Peace;  Lolo Ndidi Ukaigwe her husband   Managing director , Blessed Omema Oil and Gas Ultra- Isiochi,   Chief Mathias Ukaigwe.

L-r.. Hon. ThankGod Ezeani; President/CEO, Erisco Foods Ltd Chief , Dr. Eric Umeofia (MFR) his wife Chief Mrs Nmachukwu.

L-r …Chief Augustine Anozie and his wife Barrister (Mrs) Anozie.

L-r…Chairman of Globe Motors  Mrs Nkiru Anumudu; Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Okonkwo; GMD/CEO of Futureview Financial Services, Mrs. Elizabeth  Ebi.

L-r …Media Adviser to Sir Tony Ezenna, Chief Ingram Osigwe; Chief,sir Valentine Ozigbeh his wife Chief ,Lady ,Dr. Queen Ozigbeh; Managing Director/CEO Fidelity Bank PLC., Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe and  Labour Party Presidential Candidate in The 2023 Election, Peter Obi.

L-r… Chairman Entertainment  Foundation of Nigeria,  Dr. Tee Mac Omatshola ISELI ; Mrs Modupe Lawale  and   HonChidi Nwogu.

L-r… Ido Ojoto, Chief Jude Okonkwo;  a guest and former  governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos 2023 election , Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

L-r… Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Embassy Pharmaceutical and Chemical Company Limited,   Pharm, Nnamdi Obi; Chief Ven Onwughalu and other guest .

L-r… Nigerian Politician , Chris Ubah; former Chairman of Seplat  Energy Plc, Dr. ABC Orjiako; Sir Anthony Ezenna and  his wife  Lady Elizabeth  .

L-r… Senator Victor Umeh ; former President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo,;  former Chairman of Seplat  Energy Plc, Dr. ABC Orjiako.

Mr Ernest Ezenna his wife Former Miss Adaobi Nweke   at the cutting of their wedding cake ,during the reception at Eko hotel in Lagos on 10/8/2024…  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

