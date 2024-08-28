Founder of Davidorlah Farms, Amb Olusegun Alabi addresses newsmen on Revolutionising Agriculture in Nigeria held in Abuja

Founder of Davidorlah Farms, Amb Olusegun Alabi (middle),addressing newsmen on Revolutionizing Agriculture in Nigeria through Pineapple farming in a New Phase of Agriculture, with him are his personal assistant Mr Oyesanmi Ayobami Samuel (left) and Admin Assistant Miss Vivian Ezeagabu held at National Assembly in Abuja yesterday… Photo: Anayo opara.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng