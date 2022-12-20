Founder Life Support Foundation marks Christmas Get-Together for widows in Lagos

L-r … Wife of Former Lagos district superintendent Assemblies of God and founder of life support foundation Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamaugo, Mrs. Nkechi Ufomadu presenting cash ,food and materials to Mrs. Patricia Menepe and Mrs. Juliana Achimba (both Widows ) during the Christmas Get-together for Widows free Medical Treatment ,held at Assemblies of God Church Ojodu in Lagos .15./12/2022 … PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Cross section of women line up for medical check up .

L-r… Wife of Former Lagos district superintendent Assemblies of God and founder of life support foundation Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamaugo, Mrs. Nkechi Ufomadu presenting cash ,food and materials to widows,

Cross Section of the women at the screening Exercise.

Cross Section of Women during the eye screening Exercise.

Cross Section of the widows during the Christmas Get-together free Medical Treatment 0rganised by life support foundation, about 700 widows attend the program held at Assemblies of God Church Ojodu in Lagos .15./12/2022 … PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

