Foundation Urges FG to Prioritize Healthcare Funding to Save Citizen’s Lives

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Disney Foundation a non-profit organization has called on the federal and state governments to proritize healtcare funding to save many lives of the nation’s citizens that had been endangerered by the sordid state of healthcare facilities in the country.

The organization was established as an advocacy outfit for the child’s right in fond memories of Disney Nwanne (aged 9) who died as a result of medical professional misconduct by some health practitioners.

The foundation which held a symposium tagged ‘Day of Disney 2024’ at the Nicon Luxury Hotel Abuja said that proritizing the healthcare sector will include improved staff welfare as an impoverished caregiver is a potential danger to a patient.

The Convener of the event Mr Martins Nwanne therefore called on the federal government and other levels of government to invest in the appropriate medical infrastructure that is up to date with the applicable training for operating staff of healthcare facilities.

According to him, the advocacy is for child’s right is for improved relationship between the caregiver and patients and the overdue reforms in the health sector.

The organization also called for the reorientation of staff mindset through seminars and conferences and the upholding of values that are held dear by the citizens such as empathy and sanctity of life.

Also speaking at the event, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission called for the protection of the rights of consumers of goods and healthcare products in the country.

The agency’s chief executive officer who was represented at the event by Mrs Olubunmi Otti, said that all ministry department and agencies of the federal government should establish consumer right desks in these offices to ensure the protection of right of consumers.