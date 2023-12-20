Foundation offers free medical treatment to 800 Lagos widows donates cash, food for Christmas celebrationFoundation offers free medical treatment to 800 Lagos widows donates cash, food for Christmas celebration

About 800 widows have benefitted from the free medical outreach organized by Live Support Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO).

The Foundation distributed free eye glasses and treatment for those with sight ailments, high blood pressure treatment and drugs distribution and general body check-ups.

The medical outreach, which was done in conjunction with Jesus Extended Hands, equally supported with cash, experts and equipment.

Speaking at the annual medical outreach for widows, the Convener, Rev. Dr. (Mrs.)Edith Mpamugo, said the medical practitioners, who attended to the widows, were skilled and thorough in their examinations and gave them drugs and medical advice about their health and effects for the aged and elderly women.

“Aside the medical outreach, we decided to have a Christmas party for the widows by giving each of them a cash gift of N10,000 and food for them to celebrate the season of love.

“We recognize that an event like this is vital for curbing the health challenges and trauma experienced by widows, their children and orphans as a result of the cultural mistreatment they face.

“However, we offered them a comprehensive health care service to ensure that the beneficiaries receive the care and support they need for a healthy and fulfilling life”, she said.

Convener of the organization also said she equally took care of the less-privileged children and orphans in the community by providing them with essential health care services and payment of school fees.

“There are children that are on scholarship catered for by the organization. Although we started this initiative after God Almighty inspired me to set up the Foundation, while we were both serving Ministers in Assemblies of God but now we have retired; we are still engaging in a lifetime support for widows”, she added.

Mpamugo encouraged well-meaning Nigerians to continue to partner with the organization to provide other services, “as we work together to create a brighter future for widows, their children and orphans”.

