Foundation Inaugurates Medical Centre For Enugu Community

By Cosmas Chukwu

TY Danjuma Foundation (TYDF), owned by Gen. TY Danjuma (Rtd), onetime Defence Minister, on Tuesday, inaugurated a multi million Naira Goodwill Medical Centre (GMC) in Enugu State community to help the rural poor.

The centre which is located at Umuchigbo, Iji Nike in Abapka Nike Community in Enugu East Local Government Area is fully funded by the Foundation.

The GMC project is the brainchild of Prof. Uche Amazigo, Nigeria’s renowned Pro-Poor Public Health Specialist, and former director, World Health Organisation (WHO).

Amazigo was one of the few female Africans to have led a specialized United Nations Agency, overseeing a highly successful multilateral partnership in global health.

Speaking at the event, Danjuma, who commended Amazigo for accepting to work in his foundation as a trustee pro bono -without fee for over eight years, said he met her in October, 2010.

He recalled that in early March, 2022, Amazigo in company of other two female professors presented him with a request to provide a financial support for building and equipping a low cost high efficiency medical centre.

Danjuma said she informed him that the centre, would provide medical services by predominantly female medical doctors, nurses and midwives, who chose to dedicate their time and services to humanity.

“That discussion is what we are seeing here today and this magnificent edifice can only be built by a woman at the price they accounted to me” he praised Amazigo.

In a remark, Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State, represented by his Deputy, Mr Ifeanyi Ossai, extolled Danjuma’s detribalized disposition, saying he travelled all the way from the North to provide healthcare facility to Enugu people.

“He is committed to humanity and on behalf of a grateful state and people of Enugu State, I want to say thank you to Gen. Danjuma and your foundation for the intervention you make in our healthcare. Thank you for the humility with which you deliver all your intervention and support. The kind of investment you made from your personal resources to lift people out of poverty from all sector is actually a virtue that we all should try to emulate,” he said.

Mbah said his government was open and would partner individuals, groups that would invest in the state to support the government’s efforts to transform the state.

Earlier in an address, Amazigo said during her 17 years working with WHO, she had the unique privilege of holding meetings with hundreds of rural poverty-stricken communities in 19 countries such as Uganda, Angola, South Sudan, Central African Republic.

According to her, at the inception stage, they carried out research, interviewed 2,000 members of low-income families in Umuchigbo and other Abakpa environs.

“This Centre with the assistance of seven Consultant specialists and professors, will provide low-cost treatment for indigent patients and charge the rich standard medical fees,” she said.

Amazigo added that the center had a plan to enroll 1,000 or more indigent people randomly selected from communities, into the National Health Insurance Authority/ Group, Individual, Family Social Health Insurance Programme (NHIA GIFSHIP).

This, she said, would cost the centre about N15 million at the rate of N15,000 per enrollee and the programme will provide comprehensive and robust health care services to the poor.

“The GMC has provision for Maternal and Child Health, General Primary Healthcare, Laboratory, Eye Health, Prevention, and treatment of Communicable Diseases, General Surgical, Accident and