Foundation encourages FCT youths to embrace sports

Favour Ishember, Abuja

in an effort to contribute to a healthy life style of residence of the Territory, Adedayo Benjamins – Laniyi Foundation in collaboration with the Federal Capital Territory Administration has urged youths in the territory to use sports to promote national unity.

The founder, Adedayo Laniyi stated this during a press briefing in Abuja, Wednesday to announce the debut of FCT youth sports competition.

She said sports remain the best way to provoke unity and peace in all the Six Area Councils that make up the Federal Capital Territory and beyond.

According to her, sporting activities cement relationships within and outside one’s immediate environment.

Mrs Laniyi, said mobilising the young people across communities for the FCT football tournament was tough for her, but she carried out the venture to contribute to the unity of the residents.

The founder noted that the future of youths is hanged on the lifestyle they live, which she said will only be achieved through activities that will promote national cohesion.

“We have initiated the unity championship tournament to bring together FCT youths, sports don’t know tribe, religion and political affiliation, so the younger ones, who are the future leaders need to be given the desired attention.

“Where there is no unity, there would not be a nation where we can call our own. Therefore the youths must embrace the sportsmanship to drive the unity of our country, and make the youth to rise to national heroes” she said.

On his part, the Director FCT sport development, Mr Lukas Istifanus commended the organiser for investing in the development of youths in sporting activities, especially at the grassroot level.

He pledged the FCT Administration commitment to promote sports development.