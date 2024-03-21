Foundation celebrates 50 people for promoting gender equality 

ELOY Awards Foundation and Africa Women CEOs Network are recognising and celebrating 50 individuals who are promoting women’s empowerment and inclusion in Africa.

Dr Tewa Onasanya, Founder, ELOY Awards Foundation, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Onasanya said the individuals, both women and men from diverse fields embody leadership, resilience, and significant impact in advancing gender equality.

According to her, their unwavering dedication to diversity, advocacy, and using their influence to propel women forward is truly inspiring.

She added that through their initiatives, partnerships, mentorship, public engagement, and advocacy efforts, they amplify women’s voices and foster inclusivity across all sectors.

“This list had to be put out there to celebrate women who are advancing the gender agenda, not forgetting the men who are also on this mission with us.

“It’s important to spotlight these men as well so people know that our collective (women and men) effort is needed for equality in all areas,” Onasanya said.

Similarly, Dr Anino Emuwa, Founder, Africa Women CEOs Network, said that closing the gender gap was imperative for the social and economic advancement of Africa.

“We are pleased to shine the light of some of those extraordinary people, who are moving the needle towards gender equality and many quietly.

“Whilst there is still work to be done, those on the list from different sectors have been identified as actively contributing to improving the lives of women and girls and inspire others to collaborate towards creating impact.

“We congratulate the 50 Power People of 2024. They serve as shining examples that change is possible and inspire us all,” Emuwa said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 50 Power People of 2024 include Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Mrs Tokunbo Chiedu, Founder, Female Leaders and Entrepreneurs Conference and Network.

Others are Mrs Dupe Olusola, the Chief Executive Officer, Transcorp Hilton Plc; Dr Tewa Onasanya, Founder, ELOY Awards Foundation and Charles Odii, Director-General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria.

Others are barrister Mispa Awasum, President of the Women of the MRC- The Cameroon Renaissance Movement and Janice Kimaro, Regional Coordinator East Africa Women in Business Platform, among others.