Forte Upstream gets ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management

COMFORT EKELEME

Forte Upstream Services Limited has received the ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system.

The certificate was presented by the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) to the company last week in Lagos.

The award was issued as a result of the conformity of the company’s Quality Management System to the requirements of the standard ISO 9001:2015.

According to the Standard Organization, the systems of Forte Upstream was subjected to rigorous certification assessment by auditors, after which the system was adjudged to have conformed to the requirements of the International Standards.

Also the certification is in accordance with the companie’s drive to improve its processes, procedures, and quality delivery of its services and product.

Managing Director of Forte Upstream, Mr. Doyin Ogun while speaking at the event said that the certification is a confirmation of its company’s effective quality management system, which has been tested by the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON).

“The audit process looked at the people, policies that we have, and look at the system that we use to drive them, and put them to test.

“This essentially factors in what and how in terms of our policy implementation in order to reach quality levels for our stakeholders, current customers, internal stakeholders, and ultimately our potential customers.

“What we believe is that, when clients see the ISO certification, it means our system have gone through the right kind of tests. It gives us impetus to work with people that we would ordinarily have not been able to work with. It also gives us a better selection chance, when we go out there to look for partners,” he said.

He also added that the certification is now a standard for the company as it is imperative keep to the level by ensuring adequate feedback system with its clients and other stakeholders.