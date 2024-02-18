Former UNN VC, Prof Frank Ndili Dies At 90

By Cosmas Chukwu

Professor Frank Ndili, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Nigeria,

the iconic Professor Frank Nwachukwu Ndili, first African Professor of Nuclear Physics, and easily one of the greatest Vice-Chancellors of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka has died.

A statement signed by one of his Children Dr. Isioma Ndili-Nwokolo and Dr. Amaechi Ndili announcing his demise reads:

“The Family of Professor Frank and Dame Edna Ndili, wish to announce with deep sorrow, yet with gratitude to God for a Glorious, Excellent, and Exemplary life well-lived, the passing of our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and Patriarch – Professor Frank Nwachukwu Ndili.

“This sad event took place on February 13, 2024.

He passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“Professor Frank N. Ndili – Ph.D. Cantab, F.InstP

– (October 6, 1934 to February 13, 2024) – Former Vice Chancellor of the University of

Nigeria, Emeritus Professor of Nuclear Physics – is survived by his beloved wife Dame Edna Ndili, his children – Dr. Isioma Ndili-Nwokolo, Dr. Amaechi Ndili, Dr. Awele Ndili, Dr. Ogugua Ndili Obi, Dr. Unoma Ndili Okorafor, Dr. Obianuju Ndili, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, nieces, nephews, many more and an everlasting legacy of leadership, love, and excellence.

“May his great, generous, loving, and kind soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.

“Burial arrangements will be shared by the family in due course”.

In an immediate reaction to this transition unto eternity, one of Professor Ndili’s protégés, former Chairman, Committees on Aviation, States & LG Affairs, Tourism & Culture at Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Ozo Rt Hon Barrister KGB Oguakwa, presented a moving dirge in tribute and condolence, thus:

“AN IROKO HAS FALLEN!

A larger than life previously living legend departs.

Scrupulous honesty never had a better icon.

Prodigious intellect likewise awed by his towering academic endowments. Laurels would force an almost permanent stoop had he deigned to wear them all…feathers on his cap rival those of the fluffiest cock on the best or worst days.

Compassion, Empathy, Selflessness, hardwork, diligence, acute sense of duty, indignant insistence on form, rules, practice, procedure, commitment to uplifting the underprivileged, placing the displaced – compelling scenes, Acts in a fascinating value-adding non-fiction tale which was his life amongst us.

Whether in front of the class, chalk and duster in hand, or at the file-cabinet infested room as Head of Department or at the head of the longer table as Dean of Faculty, or when he bestrode his administrative environment like a singular, yet cooperative colossus, turning the campuses into one huge post-civil war reconstruction site, as VC, picking up trash in the foyer of Kwame Nkrumah Hall and thus engendering Students’ commitment to environmental sanitation, which elixir’s stronger than the humility of a leader’s example?…Professor Ndili is legend.

Always will be.

To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die.

Incoherence o’ertakes me. I’ll find words another scribble. Perhaps.

However, only death can stand between me and the inevitable “Asaba” obsequies. Yet, not even the honour of a graveside hail shall suffice.

Adieu great soul.

Adieu my personal Vice-Chancellor.

My unconquerable Hero departs.

My Family’s as distraught as thine, Okaa omee 1 n’UNN.

Fortitude. God’s especial consolation. Our profound commiserative solidarity. All, abide.

Requiesce in pace, sir.

God Above All!

KGB Oguakwa, (Nigeria, 14th February, 2024)”