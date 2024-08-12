Former Presidential aide disburses N40m to 40 youths 

Renowned journalist and former Director of Strategy and Communications to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Jackson Ude, has disbursed N40million grant to 40 youths from the eight communities in his home town of Nkporo, Ohafia Local Government of Abia State.

The funds are to help the youths to start businesses or boost existing ones as well as to ameliorate the current economic difficulties facing many of them.

Five youths were selected from each of the eight sub-villages that make up Nkporo town, making a total of 40 youths which translated to N40 million empowerment grant.

The 40 youths were selected from Agbaja, Amurie, Etitiama, Elughu, Nde Nko, Obuofia, Ukwa and Okwoko, the eight villages in Nkporo.

“It is my hope and desire that at least out of the 40 youths who benefitted from the N40million, at least 10 would make it and grow in whatever they have chosen to do with it. It is my own little way of helping young people in my community to be productive and keep away from crime and criminality.

“Things are hard and the youths are mostly affected. That is why you see high crime rates. Graduates and artisans are all looking for what to do to survive. Those of us who are a bit privileged should support young people who are genuinely interested in doing something productive and meaningful. This is the only way to reduce crime in the society,” he said.

Ude, a U.S-based Nigerian born American, is a Global Peace Ambassador, an honour conferred on him by the Sri Lankan Institute for Peace. In January 2016, on account of his benevolence to his people, he was conferred with the title of Odozi Obodo 1 (Beautifier of the Community) of Nkporo Ancient Kingdom by HRM Eze Dr. Patrick Ogbuagu, the Eze Ajah of Nkporo Ancient Kingdom.

A strategic communication expert, he is also an Investigative Journalist of over 30 years. He has built a reputation over the years for exposing political and economic corruption in Nigeria.

He said he draws his inspiration from the likes of Tony Elumelu, Femi Otedola and many others who are daily giving back to the society through philanthropic efforts that are mostly targeted at the young and vulnerable members of the society.

He has pledged to continue doing more for the youths and vulnerable people in his community and to promote peace, equality and justice through philanthropic initiatives aimed at empowering them.

Ude had previously awarded scholarships to several students in tertiary institutions from his community, provided palliatives to vulnerable people in Nkporo during and after the Covid-19 pandemic. He had also provided several millions in grants to support other categories of business people in Nkporo.