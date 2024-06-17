Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo visits Tinubu in Lagos

Latest News
Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the First Lady of the Federal of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu after receiving the Former President who came felicitating on the Sallah Celebration on Monday 17th June.
108
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Trek Africa Newspaper that former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo, on Monday, visited the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The meeting was made available to Trek Africa Newspaper by the Special Adviser on Media to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi.

 

According to Kukoyi, the former President and elder statesman was on a courtesy visit to First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for the Sallah celebration.

Sharing photos of the two dignitaries, Kukoyi wrote: “Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu after receiving the Former President who came felicitating on the Sallah Celebration on Monday 17th June.”

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11314 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Eid-el-Kabir: Senator Okpebholo visits President Tinubu in…

Jonah Otunla, former accountant – general of the federation,…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 18,2024

Tinubu to attend the inauguration of President Cyril…

1 of 2,271