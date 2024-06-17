Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo visits Tinubu in Lagos

Trek Africa Newspaper that former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo, on Monday, visited the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The meeting was made available to Trek Africa Newspaper by the Special Adviser on Media to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi.

According to Kukoyi, the former President and elder statesman was on a courtesy visit to First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for the Sallah celebration.

Sharing photos of the two dignitaries, Kukoyi wrote: “Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu after receiving the Former President who came felicitating on the Sallah Celebration on Monday 17th June.”

