Former President Jonathan commissions multi-million naira Iyere Bridge in Ebonyi

BY CLEMENT NNACHi (ABAKALIKI.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, on Monday, commissioned the multi-million naira Iyere Bridge constructed by the administration of Governor David Nweze Umahi.

President Jonathan made the commendation while commissioning the bridge named after him by the government of the State.

The bridge located in Iyere Edda in Afikpo South local Government Area of the State .

Also commissioned by the former President were the Amasiri-Owutu-Ebunwana and the Owutu-Amoso roads all in Edda Local Government Area.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan who was accompanied by the wife, Dame Patience, commended Governor Umahi for his zeal to transform the lives of the people positively.

“It is a pleasure for me and my wife to be here in Ebonyi State today, whenever I come to Ebonyi State, I have always seen that His Excellency means well for Ebonyi people.

“I am very much pleased, each time I see the quality and magnitude of Governor Umahi’s projects in Ebonyi State, I thank God for bringing him at this time, the kind of projects I see in Ebonyi I don’t see it elsewhere.

Sometimes, I ask where does he he get the money, Umahi is a prudent manager of resources.”

Earlier in a remarks, Governor David Nweze Umahi explained that the Iyere Flyover was named after the former President for his role in the enthronement of the present administration in the State.

“Let me explain to Edda people that this is the people that God used to bring us to power, so we have to be eternally thankful to them”

“that is why we have named this flyover after him, we chose this flyover because it was tasking building it.

“There is nothing the heart of a man is set to achieve that he cannot achieve, I was driven by my love for Edda people and people of Ebonyi State.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his Wife, Dame Patience Jonathan arrived the State via the Ebonyi International Airport, Onueke.