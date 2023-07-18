Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Former Ogun State Senatorial Aspirant Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo, Mother 1st year remembrance Thanksgiving Service held in Lagos

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r …A renowned humanitarian and philanthropist. Otunba Alex Onabanjo; Children of Late Mrs.  Ibiyemi  Olubunmi Craig.  former Lagos State Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Science and Technology, Nike Animashaun and  Renowned Ogun Businessman and Philanthropist ./Head of Senbanjo /Craig family  Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo. L-r… Former minister of Works and Housing Mr Babatunde Fashola; with the Son of […]

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r...Former Minister of   Trade, Industry and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; former Minister of Works and Housing. Mr Babatunde Fashola; Founder and Chairman of Honeywell Group. Oba Otudeko;   Children of Late Mrs.  Ibiyemi  Olubunmi Craig,  former Lagos State Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Science and Technology, Nike Animashaun and  renowned Ogun Businessman and Philanthropist  Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo; during the one-year remembrance thanksgiving of late Mrs.  Ibiyemi  Olubunmi Craig,  held at cathedral Church of Christ Marina Lagos.
64
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r …A renowned humanitarian and philanthropist. Otunba Alex Onabanjo; Children of Late Mrs.  Ibiyemi  Olubunmi Craig.  former Lagos State Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Science and Technology, Nike Animashaun and  Renowned Ogun Businessman and Philanthropist ./Head of Senbanjo /Craig family  Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo.

L-r… Former minister of Works and Housing Mr Babatunde Fashola; with the Son of late Mrs.  Ibiyemi  Olubunmi Craig;   Mr Akin  Craig.

L-r… Renowned Ogun Businessman and Philanthropist  Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo; with Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola.

L-r …Renowned Ogun Businessman and Philanthropist. Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo; Special Adviser,  Monetary Policy to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr Wale Edun a Guest with Nike Animashaun.

L-r…  Mrs Toyin Saraki her husband former Senate President  Senator Bukola Saraki; Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo and  Mr Bola Senbanjo.

L-r …Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun;  Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola; renowned Ogun Businessman and Philanthropist. Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo  and Mr Jide Coker.

From the 3rd left, Nike Animashaun; Femi Otedola; Prince Dapo Abiodun; Bola Senbanjo, Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo; Kola Abiola (right) and others.

L-r… Segun Ajibola ; Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo;  Adeleke Adefala  and Bola Senbanjo.

L-r…Akin Osinbajo; Otunba Bimbo Ashiru; Adeleke Adefala; Nike Animashaun; Prince Dapo Abiodun; Senator Bukola Saraki; Mrs. Toyin Saraki; Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo and others; during the one-year remembrance thanksgiving of late Mrs.  Ibiyemi  Olubunmi Craig, held in  Lagos on 16/7/2023…Courtesy by CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9710 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Freedom Online 5th yearly Lecture on Nigerians, elected…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 20 ,2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 19 ,2023

Kayvee Microfinance Bank, Sponsor Karis School Graduations…

1 of 332