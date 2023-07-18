Former Ogun State Senatorial Aspirant Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo, Mother 1st year remembrance Thanksgiving Service held in Lagos

L-r …A renowned humanitarian and philanthropist. Otunba Alex Onabanjo; Children of Late Mrs. Ibiyemi Olubunmi Craig. former Lagos State Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Science and Technology, Nike Animashaun and Renowned Ogun Businessman and Philanthropist ./Head of Senbanjo /Craig family Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo.

L-r… Former minister of Works and Housing Mr Babatunde Fashola; with the Son of late Mrs. Ibiyemi Olubunmi Craig; Mr Akin Craig.

L-r… Renowned Ogun Businessman and Philanthropist Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo; with Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola.

L-r …Renowned Ogun Businessman and Philanthropist. Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo; Special Adviser, Monetary Policy to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr Wale Edun a Guest with Nike Animashaun.

L-r… Mrs Toyin Saraki her husband former Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki; Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo and Mr Bola Senbanjo.

L-r …Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola; renowned Ogun Businessman and Philanthropist. Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo and Mr Jide Coker.

From the 3rd left, Nike Animashaun; Femi Otedola; Prince Dapo Abiodun; Bola Senbanjo, Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo; Kola Abiola (right) and others.

L-r… Segun Ajibola ; Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo; Adeleke Adefala and Bola Senbanjo.

L-r…Akin Osinbajo; Otunba Bimbo Ashiru; Adeleke Adefala; Nike Animashaun; Prince Dapo Abiodun; Senator Bukola Saraki; Mrs. Toyin Saraki; Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo and others; during the one-year remembrance thanksgiving of late Mrs. Ibiyemi Olubunmi Craig, held in Lagos on 16/7/2023…Courtesy by CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

