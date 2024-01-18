Former Ogun PDP State Chairman dumps party joins APC, praises Abiodun’s developmental strides

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Engr. Bayo Dayo has dumped his party for the the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP chieftain joined the ruling party with a retinue of his loyalists for what he described as genuine and holistic developments of the nooks and crannies of the state by the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration.

Engr. Dayo, who is also a one-time chairman of Ijebu North Local Government added that the decision has become much more imperative “as the PDP is now bedeviled with inconsistencies in ideology and vision to significantly give hope to the common man.”

He added: “I am convinced of this administration’s sincerity and commitment to the well-being of the people, and I have seen this administration demonstrate it irrespective of party affiliation or religious leaning.

“The Governor has governed with every sense of decorum and responsibility, touching the lives of the people across the social strata.

“These vivid convictions prompted my decision to bring my loyalists to join the APC, not because I was offered money but I came of my own volition since the administration walks its talk and I want a better life for my people, loyalists and we can no longer be behind the fence.”

Welcoming the former PDP chairman and his loyalists to the party at Ward 3, Omen, Ijebu North Local Government Area, on behalf of the Governor, Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Mr Olatokunbo Talabi said Engr. Bayo Dayo is a man who is passionate about the development and upliftment of the downtrodden.

He noted that his decision to join the APC with his loyalists was purely because he had seen what he expected of a government from the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration.

Talabi said: “Even as a critic of our administration, we have remained focused and amenable to changes and people-oriented initiatives which has, in turn, fascinated the opposition to our party.”

The SSG reiterated the governor’s policy of treating every member of the party with due respect irrespective of when they join the party.

He noted that Engr. Dayo has been convinced of what the Governor is doing to make life more abundant for the people, which propelled him and his loyalists to take the bold step of joining the “Building Our Future Together” agenda for a more prosperous Ogun State.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng