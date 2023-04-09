Former Nigerian Minister of Justice Bola Ajibola dies at 89

ARINZE NWAFOR

A former Nigerian Minister of Justice, Bola Ajibola has died, according to the report from his family in Abeokuta.

Ajibola’s death was announced by his eldest son, Segun Ajibola, on Sunday. He was 89.

In a statement, the Ajibola family asked for paradise for their deceased father.

“With very deep heart and gratitude to Almighty Allah, Our Dad, Prince Bola Ajibola, departed this world over midnight. May Almighty Allah bless him with Aljanah Firdaus,” the statement read.

Ajibola was a former Judge of the International Court of Justice, The Hague, Netherlands from 1991 to 1994.

Before his time at The Hague, Ajibola served as the president of the Nigerian Bar Association from 1984 to 1985.

Ajibola went on to serve as the Attorney General and the Minister of Justice of Nigeria from 1985 to 1991.

The late judge founded Crescent University, Abeokuta and the Islamic Movement for Africa, an Islamic organisation.