Former Imo gov, Ihedioha loses mother

Former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has announced the death of his mother, Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha (nee Okereke) at the age of 90.

He shared the news via his Facebook account on Friday.

Ihedioha shared her picture saying that she was survived by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He wrote, “ After a fruitful and eventful life of God’s abundant mercies and grace, our mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha (Nee Okereke) gloriously transited to eternity on Thursday 20th April 2023 in Abuja, with her family by her side.

“Mama celebrated her 90th birthday on 28th August 2022. While we thank friends and well wishers who identified with us, particularly during our mother’s last days, we enjoin you to remember the family in your prayers.

“ Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. Emeka Ihedioha, CON For the family”

