 Former Imo Attorney General  Mourns  Imo ex-MILAD, Zubairu, 

 Victor  Duruamaku Owerri

Since  the  news  of  the  death of the  former military  Administrator of Imo state,  Col. Tanko  Zubairu was  made  open,  prominent and critical Imo  indigenes have been reacting to the death
A  Legal luminary and senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN),  Desmond Nwaigwe, has  described the death of   the  former military Administrator of Imo state, as unfortunate.
Nwaigwe, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Imo said this while interacting with newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday.
 He described  the deceased  as a detribalized leader who gave his all for Imo  people irrespective of the fact that he was not an indigene of the state.
The  former  Attorney General called on political leaders to emulate Zubairu’s sterling qualities of hospitality and human kindness which endeared him to many.
According  to him, “Having served as Attorney-General under his regime, I can testify that he was an erudite leader whose commitment to nationhood was without a doubt”
 ” I call on today’s political leaders to emulate him”, he stressed
He  lamented  the inability of the present  administration  in  the state  to pay the late administrator his allowances before his death
and called on the state government to look into the records with a view to paying  the arrears and salaries to deceased in line with  constitutional provisions
 ” During his final days, we spoke a couple of times and he complained that not a kobo of his allowances were paid by the Imo government.” he said
 ” I think it is wrong because the law that set up that right is still in existence and it is rather unfortunate that at a time when he needed that help the most, it was denied him “, he added
