 Former Imo Attorney General  Mourns  Imo ex-MILAD, Zubairu, 

Since the news of the death of the former military Administrator of Imo state, Col. Tanko Zubairu was made open, prominent and critical Imo indigenes have been reacting to the death

A Legal luminary and senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Desmond Nwaigwe, has described the death of the former military Administrator of Imo state, as unfortunate.

Nwaigwe, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Imo said this while interacting with newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday.

He described the deceased as a detribalized leader who gave his all for Imo people irrespective of the fact that he was not an indigene of the state.

The former Attorney General called on political leaders to emulate Zubairu’s sterling qualities of hospitality and human kindness which endeared him to many.

According to him, “Having served as Attorney-General under his regime, I can testify that he was an erudite leader whose commitment to nationhood was without a doubt”

” I call on today’s political leaders to emulate him”, he stressed

He lamented the inability of the present administration in the state to pay the late administrator his allowances before his death

and called on the state government to look into the records with a view to paying the arrears and salaries to deceased in line with constitutional provisions

” During his final days, we spoke a couple of times and he complained that not a kobo of his allowances were paid by the Imo government.” he said

” I think it is wrong because the law that set up that right is still in existence and it is rather unfortunate that at a time when he needed that help the most, it was denied him “, he added

Victor Duruamaku Owerri