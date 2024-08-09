Former CAF President, Issa Hayatou dies at 80

A former President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Issa Hayatou is dead.

A native of Cameroun, Hayatou died on Thursday in Paris, France.

He was 80 years.

Hayatou, a towering figure in the sport, made an unmistakable impact on African football with his visionary leadership and unrelenting dedication to the game’s development on the continent.

Hayatou, who was born on August 9, 1946, in Garoua, Cameroon, was a former player as well as one of Africa’s most renowned sports administrators.

He was the President of CAF from 1988 to March 2017, a time when African football saw great growth and international prominence.

During his tenure at CAF, the Africa Cup of Nations was expanded, more African teams were invited to the FIFA World Cup, and football infrastructure around the continent was strengthened.

Hayatou also served as FIFA’s interim president from October 2015 to February 2016, following Sepp Blatter’s suspension.

His brief leadership at FIFA occurred amid one of the most chaotic periods in the organization’s history, yet he guided it through a critical era with his customary calm and authority.

The news of his passing has caused shockwaves throughout the football community, with many paying respect to his enormous contributions to the game.

“We have lost a great leader, a man who dedicated his life to the growth of football in Africa.

“His legacy will continue to inspire us as we move forward in our mission to develop the sport on the continent,” said a spokesperson for CAF.

Hayatou’s death leaves a deep loss in the world of football, particularly in Africa, where he was both a leader and a mentor to many.

His efforts to promote African football have left an indelible mark that will be remembered for centuries.

As the African football community mourns, condolences have flooded in from all around the world, with many recognising Hayatou’s vital role in building African football into a global powerhouse.

The death of Issa Hayatou represents the end of an era in African football.

His contributions will live on in the sport’s annals, and his loss will be mourned sincerely by all who knew him and valued his work.