Former Bayelsa Legislators Endorse Gov Diri For Second Term

Former legislators in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly have endorsed Governor Douye Diri’s bid for a second term in office.

The ex-lawmakers under the aegis of the Bayelsa Former Legislators Forum passed a vote of confidence in Senator Diri during a courtesy visit to Government House, Yenagoa, on Tuesday.

A former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Dr. Boyelayefa Debekeme, moved the governor’s endorsement motion and was seconded by a former Speaker and acting governor of the state, Chief Werinipre Seibarugu.

The forum comprises Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) members.

In his remarks, chairman of the forum, Robert Enogha, commended Senator Diri’s exemplary leadership style, which he said has engendered peace, stability and development of the state since his assumption of office in February 2020.

Enogha, who was Chairman, House Committee on Sports, said the forum appreciates the impactful developmental efforts of the governor’s Prosperity Administration across the state.

His words: “Nobody can contradict the fact that you are indeed a Miracle Governor. You are magnanimous in your disposition. You carry everyone along in your government and that is why we are proud of you.

“We are not a pressure group that fights government but we stand shoulder to shoulder in support of a government like yours.

“We must place on record that you have a large heart and that is why you brought a good number of our members on board your government. You have pulled out over 15 of our active members such as the Secretary to the State Government, Alabo Gideon Ekeuwei, Dr. Gentle Emelah, Commissioner for Education and Dr. Peter Akpe, the acting Chief of Staff, Government House and many others.”

The forum also commended the Diri administration for collaborating with security agencies to sustain the prevailing peace and security in the state.

It further requested the governor’s intervention for issuance of Certificate of Occupancy on its allocated eight plots of land to facilitate the ownership and construction of a legislative research centre and guest house.

Responding, Governor Diri expressed appreciation to the forum for the endorsement, noting that it would spur him to do more for the state.

He said: “We need all hands to be on deck to tackle our developmental challenges. We need to take our destiny in our hands to conquer our environment.”

Diri assured the forum that he would look into their appeal and see how government would engage more of their members to tap into their wealth of experience.

He directed the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development to facilitate the issuing of the Certificate of Occupancy and waive other forms of payment for the land.

The governor equally directed the Director of Protocol to update and upgrade the protocol list of all former legislators at both state and national levels, former ministers from the state as well as former commissioners.

Forum members present were Chief Prosper Nwaguzo, Dr. Ebi Komonibo, Vivien Ere, Charles Emmanuel and B.Z.l Oniye.

Others are Boulus Indiamaowei, Target Segibo, Kenigbolo Ogilivie, Archbishop Alex Eseimokumo, Amakiri Etebu, Chief Augustus Osomu, Waripamo Dudafa and Aaron Alokpa.

Also in attendance were Jonathan Obuebite, Angus Dida, Ebamua Empere, Kuroakegha Dorgu, Obiene Iniobio, Parkinson Mac-Manuel, Watson Belemote, David Obuma, Dr. Odiyovwi Osusu, Dein Binadoumene and Imomotimi Fanama.