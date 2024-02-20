Forget Monday sit -at- home fear, Soludo installed security – ASMATA  PG advises traders

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The President General, PG, Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Associations, (ASMATA), Chief Humphrey Anuna, Tuesday, advised traders in various Shopping Plazas in the State to defy and forget the purported fear of the unknown gunmen or hoodlums and resume their normal businesses on Mondays.

Speaking during a meeting with Shopping plaza chairmen and secretaries at the ASMATA Secretariat along Modebe street, Onitsha, he reminded the Plaza executives of the huge losses being incurred by both individuals and government sequel to partial business activities carried out every Monday in the state and entire South East zone.

He said that Governor Chukwuma Soludo who has the interest of Ndi Anambra has been using the tax payers money judiciously having almost completed about 400km of roads among other interventions and projects.

“Soludo is working. Last time that Soludo empowered youths many traders in the market benefited but people from the plaza could not submit any names because you were secluding yourselves.

“Let us unite together, sit up and support Soludo’s government because he is a good and very intelligent man that has the interest of the masses at heart.

“As leaders, let us stop blaming Tinubu, dollars or anybody for the current hardship. What will help fight the hunger is we, telling ourselves the truth.

“Let the market plazas come out enmasse and stop this unnecessary sit-at- home. People just create fear and fear is of the devil.

“His Excellency hosted a meeting for market leaders and Joint Task force comprising the Military, police and AVS and they promised to be patrolling every Monday near the markets and plazas in case of any eventuality.

“Last Monday the JTF did not patrol and I reported them to His Excellency but this Monday they patrolled and have decided to keep to the arrangements. I am happy with them.

“So, you leaders should organize yourselves under one unbrella and select a seven -man committee that will be part of ASMATA leadership meetings so that traders doing business in plazas all over the state can enjoy other privileges which include defending yourselves against multiple taxation from illegal revenue contractors.

“Plazas are Incorporated in ASMATA constitution and nobody will take you serious if you put up any official document without ASMATA letter headed paper.

“Also, remember never to remit any revenue to even I or anyone in cash because all payments are done through the bank with the ANSSID number generated for your own plaza,” said Anuna.

Moreover, Chief Anuna with the support of plazas executives present appointed the duo of Chief Samuel Nwankwo, manager of Emeka Offor plaza and Mr Chris Nwadilibe of the Young Shall Grow plaza to organize a meeting for all the plazas from major cities in Anambra as soon as possible for further information.

Earlier during the interactive session, Mr Chinedu Udemba of Atlantic plaza Nkpor, Simon Onwe of Ike Dunukofia plaza, Afam Nwagu of Collymart plaza after expressing the fear of endangering the lives of the traders said that plaza owners were also afraid of their plaza being burnt down by hoodlums.

They thanked the ASMATA PG for extending the opportunity for plaza traders to participate in ASMATA affairs and to defend the plazas from intimidation and exploitation saying that this was the first of i’s kind.

According to Engr Samuel Nwankwo of Emeka Offor plaza, 50 per pent of plaza traders are ready to open for businesses on Mondays but they need to be convinced that government will provide adequate security both at the markets, plazas and roads leading to and from residential buildings.

Nwankwo further requested for the ASMATA constitution and guidelines to enable the plaza traders participate fully in the ASMATA affairs urging the PG to ensure that plaza traders have enabling environment for business without interference from touts and illegal revenue collectors from both Local and State Governments.

Moreso, Ochiagha Chukwunonso of Bethel plaza Niger Street, Onitsha eulogized Soludo for channeling the tax payers money into visible projects like the newly constructed road network within, Fegge Onitsha.

However, Ochiagha chukwumonso advised for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu to help curtail the increased insecurity situation