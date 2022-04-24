Foreign nationals use Nigeria as dumping ground for substandard tyres – IMAN

By Phil Okose Onitsha

Importers Association of Nigeria, IMAN, has accused dubious foreign nationals of using Nigeria as dumping ground for substandard tyres thereby worsening the bad economic condition of the country.

Chief Igwe John Ezeoma, Chief of Staff to the National President of Importers Association of Nigeria, IMAN, Hon. Kinsley Chikezie, made the accusation in Onitsha, Anambra State, while reacting to the spate of substandard tyres in the country and the effects to lives and property.

His words, “these substandard tyres that you call Tokunbo are stuffed in bigger tyres and imported into Nigeria from China, India, Pakistan, Lebanon and Thailand by dubious foreign nationals and dumped in Lagos, Onitsha, Ibadan, Oyo and Ado warehouses”

“About 95 per cent of the Importers are foreigners and IMAN special taskforce jointly with the police raided two of the warehouses, (Kamange) in Lagos and Ado, where over 45,000 substandard tyres owned by a Chinese national, were dumped and they have been sealed by Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON.

We need serious partnership with SON and other regulatory agencies because we get more information about the activities of these dubious foreign nationals who are here to exploit Nigerians when in their different countries they don’t try such illegality”

“We will soon raid the Onitsha Kamange warehouse located along Borromeo Onitsha/Enugu Old road and others because these substandard tyres contribute mostly to the accidents on our roads”.

The Chief of staff who exonerated IMAN from accusation of bribery from dubious foreign nationals who dump these substandard tyres said that, ” as a matter of fact we are not in the business of give and take”

“It is greedy people like these foreign nationals that damage Nigerian economy. If it were in their own country that they commit this kind of thing, it is death sentence”

“What they do is get these substandard tyres, rebrand them to look new and genuine and they are stuffed in big tyres and imported into Nigeria.

These tyres cause the accidents we record on daily basis, look at the accidents that happened in Awka and Nkpor because of substandard tyres .

These foreign nationals make a lot of money from Nigerians by bringing expired and substandard tyres into Nigeria because they think they are smart but now that we are going after them, some have gone underground but that will not deter us because they have their agents.”

“Our members who aid them will not be spared because lives are being wasted when they are interested in making money”