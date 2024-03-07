Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Foreign Investor eyes LIVINGTRUST Mortgage Bank Plc

Business & Economy
15
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

In a move that has been described as a demonstration of the increasing profile of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, a leading mortgage bank. (A foreign investor is currently looking forward to acquiring a 7% stake in LIVINGTRUST Mortgage Bank Plc.)

.

According to industry sources familiar with the Mortgage Banking Industry, the Investor is expected to file the regulatory paperwork for the deal following the conclusion of its due diligence.

 

If this acquisition sails through, it will see the Investor hold a strategic stake in LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc. The investment would help LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc bolster its capital especially as it moves to become a dominant player in the nation’s mortgage banking space

Continue Reading
Editor 18398 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Hunger: Tinubu directs total compliance with Export…

Business downturn in Anambra as price of goods soars under…

NASCON Allied Industries declares dividend, bonus as profit…

Rivers govt charges IST to restore confidence in stock…

1 of 669