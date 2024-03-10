Champion Newspapers Limited
Foreign Investor eyes LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc.

Business & Economy
10
In a move that has been described as a demonstration of the increasing profile of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, a leading mortgage bank. A foreign Investor is currently looking forward to acquire a 7% stake in LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc.

According to industry sources familiar with the transaction, the Investor is set to file the regulatory paperwork for the deal following the conclusion of its due diligence.

 

If this acquisition sails through, it will see the Investor hold a strategic stake in LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc. The investment would help LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc bolster its capital especially as it moves to become a dominant player in the nation’s mortgage banking space.

 

