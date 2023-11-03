Food workers condemn brutal attack on NLC President, Ajaero

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Food workers under the aegis of National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees,(NUFBTE),have condemned in it’s entirety, the brutal attack meted out on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress,(NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero by the Imo State government under the watch of Security Forces in the State.

The union noted that the attack was totally condemnable, judging from the fact that the Congress President was in Imo State on a scheduled official labour engagement.

“It is barbaric,inhuman and demeaning that the State government and Security Forces would descend to this level of beastly indulgence in handling Labour Industrial Relations matter”, NUFBTE noted in a statement, yesterday in Lagos.

The statement signed by the union’s General Secretary, Comrade Mike Olarenwaju,emphasized that the Congress President deserved some modicum of decency, recognition and respect for his personal rights and his inalienable rights to freedom of association, speech and human rights, as enshrined in both the international charter of human rights and the Nigerian Constitution,stressing that he (Ajaero),deserved a much better treatment.

” We are certain that the goal is already dead on arrival if the motive of this conspiracy and attack was to intimidate and diminish his avowed will to protect the rights of Nigerians, and in this instance, Imo State workers. No retreat, no surrender until victory is achieved “,the statement added.

While wishing Comrade Ajaero quick recovery, the union enjoined the leadership of the Congress and the entire labour movement, to brace up for total industrial actions to redress this brazen act of undesirable impunity and checkmate any further reoccurrence by state actors and unprogressive elements.