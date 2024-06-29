Food shortage: FG urged to empower women farmers, provide access to land, loan.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal government has been called upon to support women farmers by providiing them access to land and assisting them with capital in order to venture into cluster farming to complement government’s effort in tackling food shortage in the country.

The call by Oxfam Nigeria and various stakeholders, was also to address the challenges that farmers, particularly women, face in accessing land for farming in the country.

Speaking at the event themed “Promoting the Role of Women Food Producers and Their Contribution to Food Security in Nigeria 2024”, organised by Oxfam Nigeria, in Abuja yesterday, the chairman of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Ifraimu Dauda, stated that the primary obstacle remains the difficulty in acquiring land without adequate funds and the complexities associated with obtaining loans due to high interest rates and unaffordable collateral requirements.

Dauda noted that one common requirement from lenders is a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), which often demands a substantial financial outlay, placing it beyond the reach of many struggling farmers.

“This financial barrier is a significant hurdle for both men and women farmers. However, women face additional societal challenges that often hinder their independence and growth opportunities.

“Women farmers have nonetheless made notable contributions to agricultural development, both in Nigeria and globally. Their efforts in this sector are substantial and deserve recognition and support. Despite their critical role, societal norms and gender-specific obstacles continue to impede their progress.

“The difficulty in accessing land is not limited to financial barriers. Even small plots in villages are increasingly hard to acquire due to competition from wealthier buyers. This competition further marginalizes small-scale farmers, making it challenging to secure the land necessary for their livelihood.

“We are appealing to the government to implement measures that facilitate land access for all farmers. Such support would not only empower women farmers but also significantly promote the agricultural sector in Nigeria, ensuring sustainable development and food security,” he said.

He maintained that by addressing the issues, the government can help create a more inclusive and productive agricultural environment, ultimately benefiting the entire nation.

On his part, the Country Director of Oxfam, John Makina, said that women farmers play a crucial role in feeding the world. In Nigeria.He said “it is reported that about 70% of women are taking the lead in food production. This statistic is not unique to Nigeria but applies to many countries in Africa, where women are at the forefront of agriculture.

“Women are involved in every step of the farming process. From land preparation, where the majority of people in the fields are women, to planting, weeding, and harvesting, women are the primary workforce. They also handle post-harvest activities such as processing, grading, and taking the produce to the market.

“However, women face significant challenges, especially in accessing loans. When applying for a loan, women are often asked about their marital status. If married, they are typically required to bring their husbands as guarantors.

“This requirement poses a significant barrier and raises questions about whether it truly provides opportunities for women. These challenges need to be addressed, and today’s meeting aims to bring these issues to the forefront of the discussion,” he said.