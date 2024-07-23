Food Security: Ondo approves N2b additional fund

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has approved the sum of N2 billion as additional intervention fund to enhance food security and cushion effects of economic challenges for the people of the State.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo State, Otunba Wale Akinlosotu, spoke while addressing the media after the meeting of the State Executive Council, presided over by the Governor.

He said the State Government has started distributing food commodities received from the federal government to vulnerable residents, with subsidized food sales taking place at designated markets across the three senatorial districts.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Mr. Olayato Aribo, added that the food items have been allocated to the 18 local government areas of the state.

Aribo highlighted that the state government has initiated neighborhood markets where food is sold at reduced prices every Thursday and Sunday in the three senatorial districts, providing relief from the high costs in regular markets.

He said: “We will start with those ones and later extend it to other cities and local government headquarters. Rice, beans, and garri will be sold at reasonable and subsidized prices for the people and modalities will be given later.

“For the long time solution, the council approved the sum of 2 billion naira for various initiatives including clearing of lands and provision of farming equipment. We have identified lands across various local government areas and we have also identified dams and water boards across the State”, he added.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Babalola Ayoade, stated that the state government will begin repairing 20 kilometers of township roads across major towns, including Ondo, Akure, and the Akoko axis, aiming to make major roads in the state pothole-free.

Ayoade also stressed plans to extend solar street lighting to other parts of Ondo State.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, announced that the council has approved the appointment of three new traditional rulers in the State.

They are: Prince Oladele Fredrick Akinmoye as the new Orungberuwa of Ode Erinje in Okitipupa LGA; Prince Folorunsho Adegboyega Arasanye as the new Ajana-Afa of Oke-Agbe in Akoko North West LGA and Prince Idris Ayodele Femi as the new Gbiri of Epimi in Akoko South East LGA.

The Commissoner for Regional Integration and Diaspora Relation, Prince Boye Ologbese, said that the council approved the establishment of a Diaspora Smart City in Akure. This is in a bid to diversify the economy of the State and drive its tourism potentials.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Hon. Gbenga Olaniyi, disclosed that the council approved compulsory acquisition of lands set aside for the development of public facilities like schools and health centers across the State.

