Food Security: Ogun bans levies in markets, set to introduce price control

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI

ABEOKUTA – State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed plans by his administration to introduce a price control mechanism in the state.

Governor Abiodun also disclosed that henceforth, all forms of market levies have been suspended, noting that only development and environmental levies will be allowed, as they are meant for the development of markets in the state.

The governor disclosed these during a meeting with market leaders led by the Iyaloja General, Chief (Mrs.) Yemisi Abass, at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Abiodun said as part of measures to control the uptick in the prices of food items, the state government will soon commence the operation of its Bulk Purchasing Company, which has now been rebranded as Gateway Trading Company, to ensure that the cost of food items is much more affordable for the people.

Governor Abiodun also noted that the Gateway Trading Company would, in the first instance, begin operations in the four zones of the state.

“We’ve also resolved that we will begin the implementation of bulk purchase and selling in the state. To that extent, the state government has rebranded our bulk purchase company. It is now called Gateway Trading Board.

“Gateway Trading will now assist in bringing food items to our teeming public at prices that will be significantly below what they can obtain when they go to the market themselves.

“So, we are going to aggressively implement our Gateway Trading objectives. They will first start in the four zones; they will buy in bulk and resell at prices that will be more affordable to our people,” he said.

Governor Abiodun also announced the ban on all forms of levies in the markets in the state.

He added that a market enforcement task force with a central body in the state will be mirrored in all twenty local government areas, adding that all forms of coercion and intimidation by people who add no value to markets across the state will be stamped out.

Governor Abiodun further noted that anyone caught collecting illegal fees in markets across the state will face the full wrath of the law, adding that he will also ensure that all exorbitant and unbearable shop and stall rents imposed on market men and women are stopped.

He said: “A few things have been identified by way of illegal taxes that are being imposed right there in the market; loading taxes, discharge taxes, offloading taxes, and illegal levies in the name of different people. From now on, we are putting a ban on such illegal levies in any market in Ogun State.

“The only levies that will be allowed are what they call the Development Levy and the Environmental Levy. Those are levies that are associated with the upkeep of the market, and even those will have to be agreed upon and made public.