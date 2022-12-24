Food security: NSCDC trains 638 Agro-Rangers, assures of adequate security during Yuletide.

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

A total of 638 officers and men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), drawn from different state commands across the federation have successfully passed out from eight weeks intensive Agro Rangers training at the Corps National Headquarters, Abuja.

At the passing out parade, the Commandant General (CG), Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi charged the newly trained personnel to display professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

The 638 newly trained officers and men of the Corps will join other units of Agro Rangers saddled with the responsibility of ensuring increased food production across the country to guarantee food security.

Director, Public Relations of the NSCDC, DCC Odumosu Olusola said in a statement on Saturday that the Agro Rangers Squad is a specialized unit of civil defence established in 2016 through the initiatives of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and it’s interior counterpart to provide security and protection for Agro allied investments, farm lands, farmers and other Investments in the agricultural sector in the Country.

The CG explained that the training of more personnel for the Agro Rangers unit was necessitated by recent increase in violent clashes between farmers and herders in some parts of the country which must be checked before it snowballs into unmanageable proportions.

He urged the newly trained Agro Rangers who will be deployed for various assignments to remain committed to the tasks ahead and charged them to imbibe discipline and patriotism as their watchwords, apart from remaining gallant, fearless, rugged and non-compromising in the discharge of their duties.

The CG remarked that as government has started divesting into agriculture the graduating officers must work assiduously to boost food production by protecting all agro-allied investments in their care.

He mandated them to minimise crisis between farmers and herders in the country by de-escalating conflicts through the use of mechanisms of mediation such as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in settlement of disputes.

While congratulating the newly trained personnel at the Passing Out Parade (POP) after the eight weeks intensive training, the Corps helmsman admonished them to always observe the rules of engagement and the established code of conduct in their day to day operational engagements declaring that accidental discharge has been expunged from in the Corps Standard Operating Procedure.

On security during the Yuletide season, the CG reassured the public of sufficient security and he urged them to go about the celebration peacefully, reiterating that officers and men of the Corps have been adequately deployed to every nooks and crannies of the country.

“Our men are everywhere and have been placed on red alert to prevent any breach of peace or attack on innocent fun seekers or sabotage of critical national assets and infrastructure.

“People should celebrate with moderation and within expected rules. The public should remain vigilant and watch every strange movement within their vicinity and report any suspicion to nearby security operatives,” the CG said.

The CG congratulated Christians on the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, and emphasised the need for people to emulate the virtues of Christ by being their brother’s keepers and working towards the good of humanity.