Food security: Norwegian Refugee Council launches advocacy for CSA practice in Plateau 

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

In a bit to enhance food sufficiency and cushion the effects of climate change, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has launched campaign for Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA) practice in Plateau State.

NRC which prioritize humanitarian assistance believed pushing a policy that will support the widespread adoption of CSA practice will go a long way in mitigating climatic condition.

Daily Champion Newspaper reports that this year Plateau witnessed severe drought due to climate change, a situation that necessitates collapsed on farmlands in the state.

Speaking Thursday at the opening of two day stakeholders engagement advocacy campaign for access to agricultural seeds, NRC advocacy and communication manager in Nigeria, Sabiu Suleiman Shehu acknowledged Plateau is endowed with abundant natural resources.

He said the Council were into collaboration with the state ministries of agriculture as well as environment and other stakeholders in agricultural chain production to ensure policies that will revolutionize agric sector.

“Were here in Plateau State today as line of advocacy, we have gathered stakeholders from various areas to discuss issues surrounding national resource management.

“Were working together with ministry of agriculture as well as environment to ensure together we look at the issues wholistically and profer solutions and recommendations regarding how we utilize abundant natural resources we have to promote the agricultural sustainability.

“Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA) simple means within the change of climate how can we mitigate the impact of climate change during the agricultural farming. Were trying to see certain policies, action or framework to support climate resilience, and to ensure farmers are not been affected so much from the climate change.

“It also the kind of creating the enabling environment to farmers for farming. And they also have insurance in terms of farming processes, requiring seeds and making sure the climate not affect those seedlings.

Shehu further reiterates that the advocacy aspect of it is about convincing or influencing government to implement certain kind of policy, supporting the climate change, ensuring that people are not embracing deforestation.

According to him, “there is a political will already in place, so is the kind of normal process complementing government efforts. We’re working in coordination with stakeholders and beyond that Plateau already had existing agricultural policy in place that is also to show you the political will exist because it one thing to have a policy and another thing to implement such policy. So we’re working together with stakeholders in supporting the state to implement such kind of policy.”

Mrs Martina Danuk, held from the ministry of environment and solid minerals confirmed that Plateau is blessed with many resources yet undiscovered.

Another participant, Gobum Saleh Golu, a farmer from Wase LGA admits the workshop broading his knowledge to endure any circumstance of farming, pleading with government avail farmers with fertilizer and seedlings for effective production.