Food security: Adeleke’s wife urges women to engage in agriculture

By Editor
Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

 

Wife of Osun State Governor, Chief Mrs Titilola Adeleke has charged women to participate fully in agriculture in order to enhance food security in Nigeria .

 

Mrs Adeleke disclosed this during a day seminar organized for women in agriculture, an initiative of the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, christened– Scope of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

 

At the seminar held at Multi-purpose Hall of the state Local Government service Commission, Osogbo, she noted that education is very important in the promotion of a saner society.

 

Mrs Adeleke said, “Women participation in agriculture should be promoted as this will go a long way in solving if not totally eradicating most economic challenges, malnutrition, unemployment and it will also serve as a great source of income and revenue.

 

“In turn, the standard and cost of living are reduced with less dependence on preservatives and junk foods, ultimately having positive effects on the health status of  the people.”

 

In her address, wife of the deputy Governor, Osun state, Deaconess Olusola Adewusi lauded the programme as she described agriculture as a lucrative business which should not be toyed with in order to keep hunger at bay in homes and the country at large.

 

She explained that the technological advancement has made it easy doing business in agriculture.

 

In her speech, the resource person, Alhaja Monsurat Ibrahim appreciated the wife of the Governor for the  domestication of the programme in Osun state describing it as a welcome development.

 

She explained that, the renewed hope initiative is a good way to empower women in agriculture.

