Food production: Gov. Fubara promises increased investment in Rivers’ cassava processing factory

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has promised that more fund will be invested in to the state owned cassava processing factory, to boost food production in the state.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance when he visited the plant located at Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, to ascertain the level of achievements with the initial investment made by the state government in the factory.

The Governor who pointed out that the visit was to see the effectiveness of the existing production line of the firm, also promised to encourage the factory to produce flour of international standards.

The state chief executive explained that the team managing the factory had requested for support to enable them complete two more production lines to increase their capacity to churn out more products.

“I got a request from the people who are manage the cassava processing plant that we need to extend our support for them to complete two production lines.

“That will give them a standard that they can start to supply in earnest to a lot of distributors who need the product from this plant.

“And I felt it would be proper for me to see what we have already invested, the stage they are, so that it will encourage us to give support.

“From what I have seen here today, it is really impressive. I can assure them that we are going to give the financial support to ensure that the production lines are all completed.

“This is to encourage them to go into full supply of the product with international standard to any where in the world,” he said.

In another development, Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has ordered for a complete rehabilitation of the Psychiatric Hospital in Rumuigbo, Obio Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The governor’s directive was contained in a statement by his media aide, Boniface Onyedi on Thursday.

Governor Fubara emphasized on the importance of the health facility to persons with mental health disorder and medical students in the State who use the facility for their training.

The statement quoted the governor to have given the directive when he inspected work on the ongoing fresh building of 44-bed space center for drug addicts with another 10-bed space for private patients in the state.

“On my way, I noticed that the Psychiatric Hospital I knew many years ago, is still what it is. I think we need to do a total rehabilitation of the facility. This is to enable it compete and also meet the standard of reality of the day.

“I am directing the commissioner of health to commence the processes for the total rehabilitation of the entire facility so that it will meet current standard and the needs of our people.”

Governor Fubara who was conducted round the facility by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, commended her efforts and announced that the state government was taking over the project and increasing the bed space so that it can accommodate more patients.

“What you are doing here already with the internally generated revenue is good. But we have to double it, so we are taking over the project and increasing the bed space to about 100 for a start.”