Food poisoning kills mother, 4 siblings in a family of 8 in Anambra

Phil Okose, Onitsha

At least a mother and four siblings have been reportedly killed by food poisoning at Abubor Nnewichi, Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area, Anambra state, following consumption of suspected cassava food.

The victims who were of Okwuchukwu Onyimmadu family, Mbosi Ihiala, Ihiala Local Government Area, but resident in Nnewichi, consumed the staple food at a swoop, according to impeccable inside sources.

The sources listed the names of the victims to include, Mrs Miracle Onyimmadu, mother, Onyinye, Dominion, Amanda and Kosi, children.

It was gathered that their father who did not participate in the consumption of the killer cassava food, is currently battling to survive at a yet to be disclosed hospital where he was placed on danger list, following shock he received on hearing the sudden demise of his wife and four children.

However, two other siblings in the family, a boy and a girl, that were in the village are not living with their parents and consequently escaped being victims also as they are said to be living with distant cousins.

There were two conflicting versions as to cause of death as some alleged it was a take-away food they procured as they were coming home while the other version did not rule out cassava food they prepared in their home.

In his reaction when contacted the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, (SP), stated that he was yet to receive such report adding that he would get back to this reporter on confirmation.