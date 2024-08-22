Food crisis may remain onger in Nigeria than anticipated -Ex-Akeredolu’s aide

DAMISI OJO, Akure

An Agriculture expert and former Senior Special Assistant on Agric and Agribusiness to late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Mr. Akin Olotu, has predicted that the food crisis in Nigeria may last even longer than expected.

Olotu spoke in Akure, at the annual lecture series of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Ondo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

According to him, the only way out of the problem is for government to tackle climate change, pest infestations, and other threats to agricultural productivity.

He predicted that In the months ahead, saying:”There will be more food crisis. The present climatic condition is not favourable to farming activities. Something has to be done. Food crisis is still ahead. President Bola Tinubu has to set target for the state and local councils. Presently, Nigeria’s poultry industry has collapsed”.

Olotu observed that Nigeria faces significant food security challenges exacerbated by escalating conflicts, economic instability, and a typical staple food prices.

He urged the state Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to dedicate 24 percent of the state’s 2025 budget to agriculture to enhance food production.

He recalled that his late boss, cultivated 87,000 hectares of oil palm out of a target of 100,000 hectares in pursuit of the ‘Red gold’ revolution which created over 30,000 jobs.

His words” Ondo State has comparative advantage in tree crops. We targeted 100,000 hectares for oil palm but we did 87,000 hectares. We also succeeded in tomato cultivation in Ondo. Nigeria is importing oil palm heavily. We need concerted effort to tackle food shortage. We need to plan; we need to know where we are and where we are going to.”

Olotu lamented that his previous warning on food crisis was ignored stressing that this year’s climatic condition was not favourable to farming.

According to him, the earlier prediction by the United Nations that 82 million Nigerians, about 64 per cent of the country’s population, may go hungry by 2030 was true.

Besides, he blamed agricultural research institutes for not living up to Nigerians expectations to tackle food crisis as well as bridging the gap between research and knowledge.

He contended that there should be aggressive rural transformation, stressing that government should curb rural-urban drift.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Tayo Oluwatuyi, said his administration has embarked on several initiatives to boost food production in the and improve the welfare of the citizens.

He also charged Journalists in the state to bear in mind that they owe it a duty to report only the truth at all times and avoid giving out false and misleading information that may disrupt the peace of the society as the state cannot afford any electoral crisis again.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Chapel, Tosin Ajuwon, said the Correspondents’ Week is an important event in the calendar of the chapel which features lecture and award ceremony to celebrates excellence, impact, greatness, commitment, and dedication to the course of humanity.

He said” This year’s event is unique, given that it is a year we are witnessing an off cycle governorship election in Ondo state. This has also influenced the choice of the theme for this year’s event, which is “Electioneering: The Roles and Responsibilities of the Media.”

He said “an election is not just about casting the ballots, it’s also about ensuring a transparent process that holds the leaders accountable and to guarantee the rights of the people to be heard. We must ensure they have the right to promote the values they hold dearly, the issues that matter most to them and the kind of society they want the leaders to build”.

The Guest Lecturer and Head, Department of Mass Communication, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Dr Olugbenga Abimbola who spoke on the theme; ‘Electioneering: Roles and Responsibilities of the Media’ expressed the need for journalists to be well-versed in election timelines, processes and laws to ensure a successful outcome.

He also urged them to prioritize their safety during elections and also play their roles effectively to help preserve the state’s’s peace and democracy.

The colourful event featured presentation of awards to the state Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan while Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Iresi of Osi kingdom, Oba Olajide Okunato were decorated as Grand patron and patron respectively.

Other awardees are: Chief Akindele Omole; John Alamu; Akinola Olotu; Mrs. Oluseto Abidemi; Mrs. Olamide Falana and Bishop Soji Gbadebo.

