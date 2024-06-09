FOBTOB re-elects Oyibo as National President

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Comrade Jimoh Oyibo,the national president of the Food,Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association, FOBTOB, is incontrovertibly, very popular among union members

He is loved by the majority on account of many struggles he has led for the emancipation of the working populace and the people in general.

All these, came to the fore, in Asaba,Delta state capital on Thursday,where he was re-elected national president at the Union ‘s 15th National Delegates Conference, alongside other new national officers.

Oyibo, a staff of International Distillers Limited,defeated his rival,Comrade Adebayo Aderogba,who came a distant second in a keenly contested election Other officers elected are; Deputy National President, Lanre Yussuff;Executive Secretary, Solomon Adebosin;Deputy Executive Secretary, Admin,Jumoke Oladimeji ;National Women Leader, Bunmi Adesayo and National Treasurer, Solomon Makinde.

The Registrar of Trade Unions, Amos Folonipe swore in the new officers and charged them, to use their new positions to serve the Union diligently.

Veteran trade Unionist and former Executive Secretary of FOBTOB, Amb Sola Iji, presented to them, their Certificates of Return.

Delivering his acceptance speech, Oyibo lauded the members for their steadfastness, support and trust in leading them to another tenure.

He also thanked Sola Iji, whom he said mentored and tutored him to where he is in the labour movement.

Pledging his commitment, Oyibo assured that the newly elected national officers would not betray members, even as he reaffirmed the trust they have for them.

Other officers include;National Internal Auditor,Patrick Sule; Vice President,Eastern Zone, Christopher Amadi;Vice President Northern Zone, Nasiru Musa Bichi;Vice President Western Zone, Nwachukwu Onyeabor; Trustee, Northern Zone, Isaiah Thunder; Trustee,Western Zone, Clement Ndubisi; Welfare Officer , Eastern Zone,Alex Amadi; Welfare Officer, Northern Zone,Azeez Raji;Welfare Officer, Western Zone, Emmanuel Idogen and Deputy Executive Secretary, Account, Peter Iyeye.