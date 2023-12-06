Fmr. Senate president Ebute expressed shocked why Governor Alia inaugurated caretaker committees Chairmen by 1.A.M

By:Henry Iyorkase,Makurdi.

Third Republic Senate president senator Ameh Ebute has declared that he broker peace towards ensuring smooth running of administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State.

Senator Ebute, who spoke to journalists in a telephone conversation Wednesday against the backdrop resurfaced happenings and monitored in Makurdi, Benue State capital. Disclosed that as Elders of the party whenever there is crises among the party’s fold, usually we come together and resolved.

He noted that himself and other relevant stakeholders waded in to broker peace but the people are adamant stressing he was surprised to have learnt that four members of the State Assembly’s were suspended after the meeting held few days ago for the purposes of finding amicable resolutions. .

Elder stateman said “I cannot imagine when critical stakeholders came together and called on aggrieved members to embrace peace and forgo issues that were putting them at loggerheads unfortunately they refused.

It was discovered that soon after the Concerned Elders Stakeholders forum, similarly another one held in Vandeikya, and unambiguously condemned the resolutions reach previously.

” Am not aware of these this problem pervading by the 32 legislators at the Benue State assembly but read in the media, they should come together and resolved these impasse let lingering crises be discontinued and together work in unity to enhance better legislatures for the purposes of fairness and development.

The Former senate president Ebute identified leadership is the problem of All Progressives Congress in Benue State.

Elder stateman further maintained that Governor Hyacinth Alia supposed to be leader of the party in an ideal situation just as is done elsewhere. Pointing out that soon National Secretariat will make pronouncement to these effect.

According to him, he just learnt the inauguration of the newly constituted 23 caretaker committees Chairmen was held 1a.m. queried why so saying with law enforcement agents at his disposal is that he was afraid of someone, quite unusual indeed.