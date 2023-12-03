Fmr Benue Governor Samuel Ortom hailed Senate for reinstating elected Chairmen.

By: Henry Iyorkase, Makurdi.

Former Governor of Benue State Chief Samuel 0rtom has hailed the resolution on Friday by the Senate for reinstating the democratically elected local government councils in Benue State, other parts of the country.

Immediate aide of media adviser and publicity Mr. Terver Akase in a signed statement on behalf of his principal and made available to journalists on Saturday in Makurdi .

He noted his boss Ortom describes the intervention of the Senate as a significant move which reflects a commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring the autonomy of local government administration across the country.

Further observed the unanimous resolution by the upper chamber of the National Assembly also represents a crucial step in safeguarding the democratic process at the grassroots level.

According to him reiterating the Senate’s decision is a proactive measure which also has the potency to deter any act that undermines the democratic rights of citizens and the principles of good governance.

Also recalled the withholding of statutory allocations to non-democratically elected local government councils, under the former Benue Governor imploring that the Senate has demonstrated a firm stance against dictatorial tendencies.

Therefore eulogised Senate minority leader, Senator Abba Moro for the motion raise which received the sympathy of entire senate, where it described as unconstitutional consequently calling for reinstalment of the elected council chairmen in Benue State.