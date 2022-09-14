FMDQ welcomes Union Bank CP to its platform

COMFORT EKELEME

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited approved the registration of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc ₦100.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme, on the Exchange platform.

This registration will bring the total number of securities admitted on the FMDQ Exchange to one hundred and ten (110) with a total market value of ₦3.36 trillion.

Union Bank is one of Nigeria’s long-standing banking institutions that offers a portfolio of banking services to individuals, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) commercial and corporate clients.

The registration of this CP Programme, which is sponsored by UCML Capital Limited (Lead Sponsor), Standard Chartered Capital & Advisory Nigeria Limited and Renaissance Securities (Nigeria) Limited – all Registration Member (Quotations) of FMDQ Exchange, tactically position Union Bank to raise short-term finance from the Nigerian debt markets easily and quickly at a time in the future it determines suitable, through CP issues, within the CP Programme limit.

In support of its mandate to deepen the Nigerian financial markets, FMDQ Exchange will continue to support the efficient allocation of capital by providing a credible platform for capital formation and effective intermediation toward fostering economic growth and development.

The Exchange will continue to fulfill its market development, organiser, and governance mandates, by providing a cost-effective, efficient, well-regulated, transparent, and trusted platform where the raising and transfer of capital can take place, whilst adding value to its diverse stakeholder groups.