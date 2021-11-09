FMDQ partners LuxSE on dual listing

COMFORT EKELEME

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited Monday, entered into a strategic partnership with Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) for dual listing of green bonds by indigenous issuers geared towards boosting international visibility.

Speaking during the signing of the listing agent and corporation agreement of both parties at the hybrid launch of the FMDQ Green Exchange in Lagos, Managing Director, FMDQ Exchange, Ms Tumi Sekoni, said the partnership would provide an opportunity for FMDQ listed securities including green and sustainable securities, to be on the official list of the LuxSE.

The agreement was signed virtually at the launch of the FMDQ Green Exchange dubbed as Africa’s premier green exchange to lead the transition to a sustainable future.

Ms Sekoni however said, “I am proud to announce the execution of the listing agent and corporation agreement between FMDQ Securities Exchange Ltd., and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. This agreement will facilitate the dual listing of the FMDQ admitted securities including green and sustainable securities on the securities official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

“This will offer the issuers of these securities the opportunity subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria of having their securities dual listed on the domestic and international securities exchange, that is the FMDQ Exchange and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange,” she said.

Sekoni explained that green and sustainable securities admitted on FMDQ Exchange would be granted an opportunity to be listed on the official list of Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

She added that they would have the opportunity to be admitted on the Luxembourg Group Green Exchange of the LuxSE, the world class exchange dedicated exclusively to sustainable finance.

Speaking further, she noted that this step will provide issuers increased visibility and facilitate improved access of these issuers into the international capital market.

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer, LuxSE, Ms Julie Becka, said that the signing was another milestone for the international capital market.

“It is a great honour to celebrate the signing ceremony between the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and FMDQ. The agreement signed today is yet another milestone for the international capital market. It shows the strong connection between the stock exchange and the capital market ecosystem.

“Through this agreement, we pledge to share knowledge and expertise that will enable Nigerian issuers with securities listed on FMDQ to tap into the international capital market, she said.

She further noted that it was a rare honour to enter into the agreement with the Africa’s first green integrated financial market infrastructure.

Becka assured that both exchanges would work together to bring Nigeria’s growing financial market to the attention of global investors.