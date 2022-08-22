FMDO registers NB’s ₦100.00bn CP 

COMFORT EKELEME

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited said it has registered Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc’s ₦100.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Issuance Programme on its platform.

Nigerian Breweries is engaged in the making and selling of lager, stout, non-alcoholic malt, and soft drinks. It operates over ten breweries and approximately two malting plants across the country.

Through the registration of this CP Programme, which is sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited ,and FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, all Registration Members of the Exchange, the Issuer has availed the opportunity to raise short-term finance from the Nigerian debt markets at a time it deems suitable, through CP issuances, within the CP Programme limit.

The successful admittance of 102 securities, valued at ₦3.36 trillion, on its platform so far in the year 2022 attests to the efficient and uniquely tailored listing and quotation service offered by FMDQ Exchange.

As a securities exchange with a commitment to facilitate growth and development in the Nigerian debt markets and the Nigerian economy at large, FMDQ Exchange will continue to promote an efficient, transparent, and well-regulated market, which will attract and retain both domestic and foreign investors.

