FMBN set to support affordable houses for NYSC staff 

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

FEDERAL Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) is ready and willing to support the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in its quest for affordable houses for it’s members of staff.

This was revealed on Thursday by the bank’s Managing Director, Mr. Madu Hamman, when he received the top management of NYSC at his office in Abuja.

Hamman who commended the Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed and his team for the good job they are doing in molding Nigerian youths into becoming responsible citizens reeled out three housing schemes which NYSC staff can benefit from.

“The products at our disposal which your staff can key into are: National Housing Fund Mortgage Loan, Cooperative Housing Development Loan, and Ministerial Pilot Housing Scheme. We operate each of these plans in all our branches across the nation , “he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of the FMBN reiterated the bank’s commitment to ensuring that low and middle class Nigerians obtain houses at affordable rates.

Speaking earlier, the NYSC Director General commended the bank for the enormous effort it is making to provide houses at subsidized rates to all categories of citizens.

Ahmed said that the reason for the visit was to seek for strong collaboration with FMBN, which will give NYSC staff opportunity to own houses as part of the welfare plan of his administration.