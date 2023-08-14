Flurry of tributes for Late Eminence Dr. Sunday Koffi Mbang, CON.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo

The Auditorium of Insight Bible Church located along Nsikak Eduok Avenue commonly called ‘two lane’, is not a stranger to a large gathering of Christian generals and the ranks and files in the Christiandom.

But the one of Tuesday night might unmistakenly have been the largest, for the mere fact that the event was a service of songs and tributes in honour of the greatest of them all, Late Eminence Dr. Sunday Mbang who is going home after 86 years of impactful Christian life on earth.

The God’s generals as they are often called, came in their numbers, some with their second halves from far and near to become part of this spiritual converge in honour of a man whose spiritual tentacles had reached out to so many across the globe.

In the program of the event which got so many frightened by the sheer number of items which perhaps, was that long in order to accommodate as many speakers as possible, many of them did pour out a lot of sentiments from their hearts of hearts, paying glowing tributes to the deceased.

Touchy as the flurry of the tributes were, suffice that not all of them could be captured due to space constraints in this newspaper. But among those that could not be left out due to their sentimentality included that of the general overseer of Solid Rock Kingdom Church, Apostle John Okoriko who attributed his freedom from the kidnappers den without paying a kobo ransom to the prayer of the Fathers of faith initiated by Late Eminence Mbang.

“Mbang was exceptional man of God. I don’t think I would have been freed by those dare devil men of the shallow world if not for the prayers of the fathers of faith led by His Eminence Mbang.

“On the night of my first day of capture I saw a dream as Sunday Mbang and my late father visiting me assuring me that I will be released.

“On the third night after I was thoroughly beaten thinking that I had passed out the duo visited me again in the dream with the same message. That was the reason why immediately I was freed I had to go to his house by 5.00am in the morning with my wife to thank him.”

Late Mbang didn’t stop there but went further to organize a thanksgiving at Ibom Hall ground to celebrate the release of John Okoriko who even confessed that the religious mornach didn’t know him very closely but was merely exercising his christian obligation. Little did he know that would be his last global public outing.

In their separate elegies, John Praise, Cardinal Onaikan, Chris Ekong and Prof. Ahaziah Umanah bemoaned exit of this man of Titanic faith but were optimistic that God will raise His people to fill the gap.

They called on christians to speak against bad governance as one of the legacies Mbang lived and died for.