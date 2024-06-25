Flooding claims 2 persons, destroys homes in Trade More Estate, Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Residents of Trade more estate in Lugbe, Abuja, are counting losses after flooding claimed two lives and damaged homes.

A video circulating on social media shows the extent of the damage, with electrical appliances floating in the water.

The FCT Administration had attempted to demolish parts of the estate in 2023, citing flood risk, but was taken to court by residents.

Recall that from 2022 and 2023, the FCT Administration made several attempt to demolish part of the estate said to be on the water ways, but a group of people in the estate took the FCT Administration to court and stop the demolitions that would have mitigated the avoidable disaster that claimed the lives of two people in the community.

Also,the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had predicted thunderstorms and heavy rain in the region,over the central states`in places like; Plateau, Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory, Benue and Niger states during the morning hours.

In it’s response, the FCT Emergency Management Department placed emergency services on alert and put mitigative measures in place.

For the time being, the FCT Emergency Management Department,(FEMD), on Monday morning said it has placed its vanguards and the local emergency management committees in the six area councils on alert following early warnings of possible flooding in the Territory.

A statement issued by the Head, Public Affaurs FCT emergency Department, Nkechi Isa added that, the FCT may not experience flooding.

In a reaction to the early warning on neighbouring States, the Acting Director General of FEMD, Florence Dawon Wenegieme said the Department has put in place mitigative measures around the City.

Wenegieme informed that the Search and Rescue Team are on alert, while local divers have been posted to vulnerable locations.

She added that LEMC in the six area councils and Vanguards have also been informed.

The Acting Director General appealed to residents to use the 112 emergency number if needed.