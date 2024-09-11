Flood sacks Borno, Yobe communities, destroys N22bn properties as panic grips residents over escape of prisoners, wild animals from zoo

AHMED MARI,Maiduguri , GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

A devastating flood from the broken, Alau Dam in Maiduguri has rendered thousands of the residents of the Borno state capital homeless as houses, shops public building and property worth billions of Naira were destroyed, and many residents had to take refuge in public schools and IDP camps.

The flood which submerged residential quarters, roads and school, Sanda Kyari parks (zoo) including the the Palace of Shehu of Borno, Alh Abubakar Ibn Garbai Elkanem, bridges, has forced residents to flee their houses in search of safety.

Our correspondent who visited some parts of the metropolis, reports that the flood forced animals from the state owned Sanda Kyarimi Park to go on rampage which posed grave danger to the residents.

Most residents of Shehuri area have fled to the Shehu of Borno Palace, which was also not spared as the flood have taken over the palace as well as Maiduguri Central..

Also affected by the flood were Maiduguri Monday Market, University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital., State Specialist Hospital, College of Health and Technology, State Secretariat Post office area among others.

Many residents were seen with their few items, especially food stuff looking for safe heaven, as the Borno state government have commenced evacuation of victims to Bakasi IDP camps and primary schools.

Good Samaritans, especially youths were sighted putting sand provided by the state government into bags and erecting sandbags to prevent water from entering their houses..

The Borno state government in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, has advised residents to follow evacuation routes to ensure safety.

In the statement which was released in the early hours of Tuesday, Prof. Usman Tar, titled it “Flooding Alert for River Bank Residents “, and called for immediate evacuation of residents and advised the affected areas to follow evacuation routes to ensure safe passage.

“Due to the unusually high volume of water this year, we urge all the residents living along the river bank to take immediate action to protect themselves and their properties. The Alau Dam water has broken down another channel that is currently destroying farms and the water is heading toward the river bank, ” the commissioner said.

It could be recalled the state capital witnessed similar flooding in 1994. Also there was unprecedented flooding in 1984 exactly 30 years ago when many parts of the town was flooded.

Following the flood, the Borno Government has also announced the closure of all public and private, primary and secondary schools across the state for two weeks due to floods that had displaced many residents.

The Borno state ministry for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation in a statement signed by the Acting Director, Schools Services, Grema Bulama, on Monday said it was as a result of the flooding which displaced many people across the state.

“Due to the ongoing flooding across the state and its adverse effects, the Borno State Ministry of Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation has directed a statewide closure of all schools, both public and private, until Monday, Sept. 23 , the statement said .

“We urge all concerned parties to comply strictly with this directive.We regret any inconvenience this notice may have caused and we appreciate your understanding,” the statement added.

The schools were initially scheduled to open on Monday, Sept. 9, but were forced to be closed down in less than 24 hours after resumption due to some of the schools being submerged while others were being occupied by people displaced by the flood.

Police and other security agencies were seen trying to assist victims and protect hoodlums from looting people’s property, as well as preventing people from following dangerous routes.

The police were also advising people on routes to fellow and the appropriate locations to go for camping.

Also, the General manager Borno state Sanda Kyarimi Park,(Zoo), Hon. Ali Abatcha called on the attention of the General public to be aware and take all the necessary precautions measures to avoid these rampaging animals.

The General Manager in a statement issued on Tuesday said ” I wish to announce that the recent flood disaster has disrupted and caused damage to properties and loss of lives of more than 80% of the animals in the Zoo”

” In this devastating period of flood disaster,, I wish to also announce that some deadly animals has been washed away into our communities, animals like crocodiles and snakes, I call on the attention of the General public to be aware and take all the necessary precaution, measures to avoid these animals”, the statement said.

With regret, sense of concern and responsibility, we wish to ensure safety and protection for the remaining living things within this jurisdiction.

He also, prayed for a quick relief from Almighty Allah and called on all citizens to pray and turn back to Almighty Allah.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Executive Council has confirmed that 24 people have so far lost their lives as well as property worth over N22bn destroyed due to persistent floods in 16 local government areas of the state.

The council stated this on Monday stating that it has constituted an inter-ministerial committee to assess the damages caused by the devastating natural disaster.

Speaking with journalists after the council’s meeting, the commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajara Wanka who disclosed that the ministry is still compiling its report noted, “But from the report they have recorded, 24 lost their lives, 163 injured, 16 local Government areas affected, 60 culverts washed away, 12 major roads were cut off, 178 electric poles were destroyed, 11,183 livestock and 122,330 households were affected and,52,000 houses were destroyed.

“When such an incident happens, the victims are kept in primary schools and later they join their relatives in the town. We didn’t open any Internally Displaced Persons camp.”

Wanka also confirmed that the council has ratified the release of funds to rehabilitate damaged structures, including culverts, access roads, schools, and public buildings.

She maintained that the committee’s formation followed a directive from the Federal Government to ascertain the magnitude of the disaster, which affected many states in the federation.

“The committee, chaired by the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Aminu Hammayo, will comprise relevant commissioners as members, with the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Kashim, monitoring its activities, “she stated.

On his part, the Commissioner for Housing and Environment, Dallami Kawule, announced that he had directed his ministry to crack down on structures built on waterways across the state.

He said the move is aimed to prevent future flood disasters as assessments indicated that blockage of waterways exacerbated the problem.

In his remarks, the commissioner for Education, Jamila Ɗahiru said, “The Ministry of Education has secured approval for the renovation and remodelling of the state Education Resource Center, which will be merged with the newly commissioned Zainab Bulkachuwa ICT Center to form a world-class learning centre to boost education and Learning in the state.”

.Tinubu Expresses Concern Over Maiduguri Flood, Pledges Federal Support

President Bola Tinubu has expressd deep concern about the flooding in parts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

The worst flood in recent decades has displaced thousands of residents and affected facilities such as the Post office and the Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

President Tinubu extends his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the State, especially to the families that have lost their means of livelihood due to the disaster triggered by the overflow of the Alau Dam.

While relevant authorities are still assessing the damage wrought by the flood, the President calls for the immediate evacuation of people from affected areas.

President Tinubu assures Governor Babagana Umara Zulum that the Federal Government is ready to collaborate to address the immediate humanitarian needs of the affected people.

He orders the National Emergency Management Agency to assist the flood victims.

The President remains committed to mobilising federal resources to support the state during this difficult time.

.NGF commiserates with Niger, Borno, Yobe over fatal accident, flooding

Also, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has sent its condolences to the government and people of Niger State on the death of 48 people and several livestock in a petrol tanker explosion along Bida-Agaie-Lapai Highway in the state.

The NGF specifically commiserated with the families of the victims, prayed for the repose of their souls, and wished safe recovery for those injured in the accident.

The Forum said the incident again underscores the need for all road users to prioritise safety at all times.

The NGF similarly expressed its firm solidarity with the governments and people of Borno and Yobe States as flooding ravaged parts of and displaces thousands of residents of Maiduguri city and Jere (both in Borno) and some local government areas of Yobe.

The heavy flooding was as a result of the collapse of the dike and overflow of the Alau Dam River in Borno State.

The NGF stands with the governments and residents of the affected areas on this natural disaster, commending the swift efforts of the Federal Government and the states’ authorities to bring immediate succour to the victims.

.Ndume Urges FG, inter. community, Dev. partners to assist

However, Former leader of the Senate, Mohammed Ali Ndume, on Tuesday, sympathised with the people and Government of Borno State, following a devastating flood that has submerged many homes and parts of the state capital, Maiduguri.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, Ndume who represents Borno South, called on the Federal Government to immediately intervene and support the State Government in coming to the aid of affected residents and homes.

The State Government, on Tuesday, said flood had submerged many homes following the alleged breakdown of Alau Dam that has been filled to capacity for the past one week.

“Due to the unusually high volume of water this year, we urge all the residents living along the river bank to take immediate action to protect themselves and their properties.

“The Alau Dam water has broken down another channel that is currently destroying farms, and the water is heading toward the river bank,” a statement by the State Government had revealed.

Senator Ndume, who just returned from Borno, where he reached out to families affected by insurgency in the Southern Senatorial District of the State, said he is devastated by the news report about the ravaging flood.

The former Senate Chief Whip said all hands must be on deck, including development partners and other agencies of government, to immediately mobilise and come to the aid of affected residents and homes in Maiduguri.

He said the State Government, being very proactive, has already activated all mechanisms to salvage the situation by evaluating people from affected areas and providing the needed support.

He, however, lamented that the gravity of the damage by the flooding is beyond the State Government, hence the need for the Federal Government to immediately step in and assist the residents in getting the needed support.

Already, some institutions and government agencies have shut down. University of Maiduguri has been closed until further notice

The university management announced the temporary closure in a statement on Tuesday by its registrar, Ahmad A. Lawan, the institution, sympathised with staff members and students affected by the disaster.

Ndume said: “What has happened in my dear State capital, Maiduguri is unfortunate. The level of damage is very bad. I’ve been briefed, and what I’ve heard isn’t something we should take lightly.

“Homes, institutions, government agencies, and other businesses have been submerged in the flood. Many people are trapped and are trying to evacuate. I’m worried that the situation may get worse unless the federal government immediately steps in to assist the state government in salvaging the situation.

“I’m also calling on various international partners, development agencies, and men of goodwill to do something urgent before we’ll witness the kind of human disaster in Maiduguri that will be unimaginable.

“I’m in touch with my colleagues, the State Government, its officials, and other stakeholders on what we can do to solve the situation. I hope that in the future, we’ll be able to guide against this occurrence. This is a serious disaster, and we need the prayers and support of every Nigerian.”

We’ll tackle flood disaster head-on with our new roadmap – VP Shettima

.Says FG will prioritise welfare of affected communities, victims

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will tackle the challenges of flood in Nigeria.

The Vice President who gave the assurance in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Tuesday, noted that though the factors leading to the ravaging flood and other recurring disasters in the country are diverse, President Tinubu has already developed a comprehensive roadmap aimed at addressing these challenges head-on.

The VP is in Maiduguri for on-the-spot assessment of the ravaging floods that have displaced communities in the state.

Commiserating with victims of the flood disaster, VP Shettima disclosed that President Tinubu did not only express his “deepest sympathies but has also assured that the federal government will prioritise the welfare of the affected communities”.

Below is the full text of the Vice President’s speech:

Rising Stronger Together: Vice President Kashim Shettima’s Message on the Flood in Maiduguri

“I am deeply devastated by the flood that has engulfed Maiduguri and its environs. My heart goes out to the families who have tragically lost their homes and livelihoods in this calamity. Our grief is shared, but so is our resolve to offer support and comfort as you begin to recover from this disaster. Now, more than ever, we are compelled as a nation to come together to overcome the losses suffered, and we are committed to finding lasting solutions to this recurring issue.

“The flood, which began over the weekend and worsened in the following days, was the direct result of excess water from the Alau Dam. The collapse of the spillways unleashed a significant surge of water downstream, causing widespread flooding in the surrounding communities. As we speak, efforts are ongoing to evacuate and resettle residents in the affected areas, while ensuring the provision of food, shelter, and medical assistance until the situation stabilises.

“In response to our 2024 Flood Outlook, we had implemented comprehensive contingency plans and adopted proactive measures to mitigate potential impacts. Despite these preparations, the severity of this flood has far exceeded our estimates, marking the most catastrophic flood in Maiduguri in over three decades.

“The flood’s unprecedented scale has presented challenges beyond our previous experiences. Nonetheless, the Federal Government remains determined in its commitment. As with other states facing similar crises, we will continue with the plans previously initiated in collaboration with the Borno State government. We are resolute in mobilising all necessary resources to ensure the safety and support of affected persons and areas.

“This disaster serves as a sobering reminder of the increasing threats posed by climate change, not just globally, but particularly to regions like ours. Nigeria’s vulnerability to flood disasters has been highlighted time and again, as witnessed during the devastating floods of 2012, 2018, and 2022. The factors contributing to these recurring disasters are diverse, and it is for this reason that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has developed a comprehensive roadmap to address these challenges head-on.

“In light of data gathered by our emergency response agencies and early warning centres, the government has intensified its interventions in flood-prone areas. These areas, characterised by erratic rainfall patterns and complex river basin dynamics, have been prioritised in our flood mitigation strategies to safeguard communities, protect agricultural zones, and reinforce critical infrastructure.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend the government of Borno State for its swift and effective response to this tragic situation. I also want to acknowledge the remarkable resilience of the good people of Maiduguri and surrounding areas, who have demonstrated extraordinary compassion by being their neighbours’ keepers.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has not only expressed his deepest sympathies but has also assured that the federal government will prioritise the welfare of the affected communities. In collaboration with Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, we are determined to ensure that our mitigation and recovery efforts reach every corner impacted by this disaster.

“I am in Maiduguri to oversee the implementation of comprehensive flood mitigation measures. These measures will be in line with our Flood Outlook reports, which are informed by historical data, climate forecasts, and hydrological modelling, to provide a clear path forward in managing the varying degrees of flood risks across different regions and timelines.

“We will overcome this tragedy as long as our resolve remains strong, as long as we remain united, as long as we remain compassionate, and as long as we prioritise strategic actions to emerge from this even stronger than ever”.