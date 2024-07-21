Flood sacks 1,664 people from Sokoto communities  

At least 1,664 persons have been displaced as a result of flood that ravaged four communities in Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

According to a statement signed by the Sokoto Emergency Management Agency Information Officer, Abdullahi Ghani, and made available to newsmen on Sunday, the flood was a result of a recent downpour in the area.

Ghani said the flood also destroyed several hectares of farmland in the process.

The statement read in part, “The recent downpour which happened on July 17, 2024, left many residents of Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State homeless and displaced.

“It also destroyed several hectares of farmlands and resulted in the perish of a high number of sheep and goats.

“This was discovered during an assessment conducted on Saturday at Gada by NEMA and SEMA officials in the state.

“Some of the affected communities ravaged by the incident include Dantudu, Balakozo, Gidan Tudu and Tsitse towns, among others.

“According to the report compiled, at Dan Tudu village, 62 houses and 71 households were affected’ while at Balakozo village (Tsitse Ward), 33 houses and 48 households were also affected.

“Similarly, at Gidan Tudu village, a total of 38 houses and 52 households were affected by the incidence. At Tsitse town, a total of 68 houses and 89 households were also affected.”