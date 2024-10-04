Flood, Police in Borno arrest 14 suspects for stealing, looting of private, government property

AHMED MARI, Maidugurii

The Borno State Police Command apprehended 14 suspects for stealing and looting government and public property during the recent flood disaster that ravaged Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Bruefing the suspects at the Bormo state police headquarters yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nahum Daso said ” Arrest of four (4) Suspects for stealing relief items designated for flood victims, On Sunday, 29th September 2024, at about 1100HRS, acting on credible intelligence, four (4) suspects were arrested: Abubakar Usman (32) years, Mohammed Bukar (37) years, Ibrahim Abubakar (28) years, and Jamilu Mohammed (24) years. All of Gwange II, Maiduguri who colluded and pilfered the following items: 6 bags of 25kg rice, 6 mats, 6 blankets, 2 cartons of macaroni and 3 mosquito nets. From the relief distribution centre for flood-affected victims at Babagana Wakil Memorial Primary School, Maiduguri.”

“Impersonating to collect relief items meant for flood victims., On Friday 27th of September 2024 at about 1200HRS One Mohammed Umar 25 yrs of Gwange was arrested at Babagana Wakil Memorial school in possession of a stolen food token, the suspect under disguise impersonated to be a flood victim with a stolen Token card. The suspect has confessed to the crime and detailed for thorough investigation”, the Police said.

He said ” Arrest of one Suspect for stealing office items in a submerged shop. On the 12th of September, 2024 at about 1100am, The command acting on credible intelligence arrested one Abdullahi Hamza 19yrs at a shop that was submerged by flood in the Post office area of Maiduguri, the suspect was found in possession of the following stolen items: Two (2) HP desktop computers, Two (2) Scanners, One (1) Printer, One (1) AC unserviceable stabilizer, One (1) Computer mouse and a charger.”

The Police command said all the suspects have confessed to the crime and will be charged in court for prosecution.

The police said that the command under the stewardship of CP Yusufu Mohammed Lawal has achieved significant success in combating crime during the recent devastating flood incident in Maiduguri, stressing that the Command has cracked down on criminals who engaged in nefarious activities such as: Stealing personal properties, Government palliatives (relief materials), and Impersonation (False representation).

The police spokesman said “The command achieved these successes through joint collaborative effort of community inputs and synergy with other security agencies which demonstrates the Command’s commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring the public safety, and the protection of relief efforts by the state government.

“The police during a joint patrol at Kasuwan shanu, Muna, Malakiyari and Alkome area, the following suspects were caught at designated houses submerged by water with the following items recovered from them: Mustapha Jibrin 28yrs in possession of One (1) Royal Foam Mattress. Mohammed Abdullahi 20yrs in possession of One.

Samsung IPAD and One (1) Goa Bukar Muhammed 18yrs in possession of One 1 concealed bucket of filled with rice Abubakar Muhammed 19yrs in possession of One 32inches LCD TV

Muhammed Mustapha Kachala 19yrs in possession of One 32inches LCD TV”, Haliru Ibrahim 20yrs was caught in an attempt to break into a shop”, he added.

The police assured that the Command is committed to nipping criminal activities in the bud, ensuring the safety and security of the public, especially during this challenging time. Criminals are warned to desist from their nefarious activities or face the full wrath of the law.

In a related development, the National President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) and the wife of Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun have donated relief materials to the families of police officers affected by the recent flood incident in Maiduguri.

During the visit, Dr. Mrs Egbetokun paid a sympathy visit to the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, where she expressed her heartfelt sympathy and acknowledged the state government’s humanitarian efforts towards all affected victims.

While at the Police headquarters, , Dr. Elizabeth distributed relief items to the families of police officers affected by the flood.

Dr. Elizabeth Egbetokun reaffirmed POWA’s commitment to supporting police families in need, emphasizing the organization’s ongoing assistance to members and their families affected by natural disasters and other challenges.

The relief materials which include toiletries, medical supplies, as well as and clothing to the affected police families, demonstrate solidarity and support to alleviate their suffering.

Earlier, the Borno State POWA Chairperson, Mrs. Zara Umar Yakubu, expressed gratitude to the POWA, National President Dr. Elizabeth Egbetokun’s timely support and prayers, emphasizing the comfort brought to the affected families through her kindness.

