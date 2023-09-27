Flood may cut off Enugu :the Agbani Road erosion threat.

By Cosmas Chukwu

The seemingly smooth entry into the Enugu metropolis may soon have a jolt as fllod and erosion threaten now the dual carriageway Idaw River bridge directly after the 103 Cantonment Barracks, Awkunanaw. Indeed on this bridge sits one of the water reticulation pumps, and most importantly this bridge links the Awkunanaw and outer cities with the inner parts of the metropolis.

The left side of the bridge adjoining the U Maduka/ITC premises has been eaten off by almost 40% by gully erosion. Indeed parts of the road under use is hanging on thing air as the ground beneath and the entire surrounding areas have been swept off by gully erosion. The flood has been so devastating and has been posing a great threat to lives of motorists as well as pedestrians traversing the area. Last July a young school child was carried off by the flood on this bridge spot in broad daylight as he made his way home from school. He has not been seen again. Now, this flood may do a greater environmental day to the entire area and I pair easy entrance to the Coal City.

The flood which emanates from the upper Idaw River area, pushes down towards One Day Road and rushes down Agbani Road to the Idaw River bridge area. Residents of these areas as well as traders have gory tales of losses occasioned by this flood. The water ways seems to be very inadequate to cart the amount of water occasioned by this flood.

Sadly, nothing has been done to check this menace. Indeed, former Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was a victim of the traffic snarl occasioned by this flood way back in 2020.He was on his way back from Owerri and was trapped in the road block caused by this street flood for about two hours.! Many felt that it was good that he experienced it and would so do something about it. Interestingly, to this day, nothing has been done. Residents feel that the One Day Road is designed a dual carriage way but has been crudely done as a single carriageway, and has there contributed to the food problem affecting the area.

It is expected that the governments of Enugu South, LGA, Enugu State and Federal Governments through their various agencies should hurry to this Idaw River Bridge site, and by extension excite the activities of the anti flood agencies to save the Idaw River precincts from being washed away.