Flood disasters claim 51 lives in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Government has stated that 51 residents died in the recent flood disaster in the state.

The state Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), which disclosed on Saturday when the North East Development Commission (NEDC) visited to donate relief materials, noted that more corpses were recovered as flood waters receded in some submerged communities.

Speaking earlier to newsmen on the side of the NEDC event, the ADSEMA Executive Secretary, Mohammed Suleiman, said that after the state recorded 37 flood-related deaths last month, 11 more deaths have been uncovered, as bodies became exposed in formerly submerged communities where floods water has now receded.

He said, “Water has started receding in most of our communities and some displaced persons have started returning home. About three IDP camps remain open, mostly in Madagali. The IDPs are people whose houses were washed away by flood or destroyed beyond repair.

“The death toll has increased to 51. That’s the update. As the water receded in some communities, we recovered some dead bodies. We have had to bring the Nigeria Police and traditional rulers to take note of such bodies and for us to bury them.”

The Managing Director of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, who led other management officers of the commission to formally hand over relief materials to the state government for onward delivery to victims of flood and other disasters, said the items were the fulfillment of a pledge the commission made during the World Humanitarian Day earlier in August.

