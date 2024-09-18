Flood disaster: Marwa facilitates donation of N120million worth of fertilizer to farmers

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) has paid a condolence visit to the governor of Borno state, Prof. Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, His Highness Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanem over the recent flood disaster that claimed lives, displaced hundreds of thousands of residents and damaged several properties in Maiduguri and its environ.

NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi quoted Marwa to have said, as a concerned Nigerian and former Military Governor of the old Borno state, he is moved by the magnitude of the flood disaster on the lives, livelihood and properties of the people as well as the environment.

As a result, the NDLEA boss said he has contacted a fertilizer company he knows for support and they have donated high yield fertilizers equivalent of ten trailer loads worth N120 million to the state government for eventual distribution to affected farmers to aid their quick return to the farm and prevent famine in the months ahead.

According to him, “from my knowledge of Borno state as a former military governor here, I can appreciate the enormity of the devastation of this flood on the lives of the people of Maiduguri, their livelihood, their homes and even the environment. With figures coming out on the number of deaths, displaced persons, properties damaged and land areas affected, this may probably be the worst natural disaster that has ever hit a single city in the history of Nigeria.

“This is why I have to come down here to commiserate with the governor, the state government, our royal father the Shehu of Borno and the entire people of the state. The situation on ground demands well-meaning Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and the state government to ameliorate the impact of this disaster on the people.

“I know the state government has been doing a lot and will be considering short term, medium term and long term measures at ameliorating the impact of the disaster on the people; the short term being immediate needs like food, water, medicines, cash gifts and temporary shelter, while the medium term would be interventions intended to return people’s lives to normalcy like getting them back to the farms which have been devastated by the flood. In this regard, we have been able to facilitate the donation of high yield fertilizers equivalent of 10 trailer loads worth N120 million by a fertilizer company well known to me to the state government for eventual distribution to farmers who will need to return to their farms to avoid famine in the months ahead.”

Governor Zulum and the Shehu expressed appreciation to Marwa for finding time to identify with the people of the state and his kind gesture to the affected people.

Dantata pays sympathy visit to Maiduguri flood Victims, donates N1.5bn to them

Also, a business mogul and Elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata has donated N1.5 billion to the victims of the recent Maidugurii flood, who are taking refuge at various camps in the state.

Speaking during the sympathy visit at the Government House, Maiduguri on Tuesday,

Alhaji Alhassan Dantata who led a delegation from Kano announced a donation of N1.5 billion to the victims of the flood.

The Elder statesman expressed his heartfelt condolences to Zulum, the government and the people of the state, especially those who lost their loved ones following the recent flood that ravaged Maiduguri.

Dantata lamented the deterioration of the economy in the country and urged the elites and political leaders to repent and fear Allah in their dealing.

He aslo prayed for the peace and harmony of the Borno State and Nigeria at large.

Responding, Governor Babagana Zulum expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Elder Statesman for compassion and the visit, even as he acknowledged that he serves as a powerful beacon of hope for not only the victims but the entire people of the state and his solidarity during these trying times.

Zulum said “The people of Borno deeply appreciate this show of humanity by a 96-year-old to visit us. Let me say it, Our Baba had donated the sum of #1.5 billion to support the flood victims. May Allah bless and reward you with Aljannah. Mu gode, Baba”

